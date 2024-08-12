Top players by position: Reddick leads versatile group at defensive back

*Resean Dinkins, Warner Robins, Sr.: Dinkins (5-11, 175) was Region 2-5A’s defensive player of the year and AJC and Recruit Georgia first-team all-state in 2023, when he 62 tackles, seven tackles for losses and three interceptions for a 9-4 team. Dinkins also rushed for 724 yards on 72 carries. Dinkins is a consensus three-star recruit who committed to Georgia Tech in June.

*Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Sr.: Gilbert (6-1, 185) was Region 5-3A’s defensive player of the year and unanimous first-team all-state in 2023, when he had 40 tackles and 10 pass breakups for a 6-5 team that had its first winning season since 2019. Gilbert is a three-year starter. He is a consensus top-150 national recruit who is Douglass’ best prospect since Garrison Smith in 2009. Gilbert committed to Georgia on Saturday.

*Zachry Harden Jr., Newton, Sr.: Harden (6-2, 185) made first-team all-region last season and preseason all-state this year in the highest classification. A consensus three-star recruit, Harden committed to Minnesota in March. Harden also was an all-region guard on a top-10 Class 7A basketball team last season.

*Tae Harris, Cedartown, Sr.: Harris (5-11, 200) was a first-team GACA all-state player and an honorable mention in others in 2023, when he had 44 tackles, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles on an 8-4 Class 4A team. He has 1,200 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. A safety with cornerback speed, he is a consensus top-50 national recruit and Cedartown’s No. 2 prospect this century behind Nick Chubb. Harris committed to Clemson in March.

*Dylan Lewis, Milton, Sr.: Lewis (6-0, 185) is a three-year starter who made first-team GACA all-state last season for the Class 7A champions. A cornerback, he had five interceptions. Lewis is a three-star recruit who committed to Tennessee in October.

*Mark Manfred, Sprayberry, Sr.: Manfred (6-2, 190) has been first-team all-region the past two seasons and was a first-team AJC All-Cobb County in 2023, when he had 43 solo tackles for a 6-5 Class 6A team. An outstanding return man, Manfred has 1,356 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He is a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in June.

*Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central, Sr. Reddick (5-11, 170) is a four-year starter who was the AJC’s Class 6A defensive player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-state choice in 2023, when he had 38 solo tackles and four interceptions for the state-winning team. He was named to the AJC’s preseason Super 11 team Friday. Reddick committed to Central Florida in February. He’s a consensus top-150 national player.

*Cortez Redding, Jonesboro, Jr.: Redding (6-0, 175) had 96 tackles on an 8-4 team that won its first playoff game in eight years last season. A consensus top-200 junior prospect, Redding is Jonesboro’s No. 2 recruit this century behind teammate Jontavius Wyman, who is also a junior.

