Top players by position: Reddick leads versatile group at defensive back

Arrington (AJ) Watkins, quarterback for Norcross, runs the ball and gets tackled by Dylan Lewis, cornerback for Norcross, during the Milton vs. Norcross high school football game on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Milton high school in Milton, Georgia. Milton defeated Norcross 30-23. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Updated 33 minutes ago

GHSF Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with defensive backs. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered.

*Dorian Barney, Carrollton, Jr.: Barney (6-1, 170) was an AJC and Recruit Georgia honorable mention all-state pick as a sophomore in 2023, when he intercepted four passes and had 32 tackles and 10 pass breakups for Peachtree Ridge, a 9-2 Class 7A team. A cornerback, Barney transferred to Carrollton in June. A consensus top-100 prospect nationally, he committed to Alabama in May.

*Javion Butts, Jones County, Sr.: Butts (6-1, 175) is a three-year starter and four-year significant contributor who had 37 solo tackles as a safety on an 8-4 Class 5A team last season. On3 rates him a top-300 national prospect. Butts committed to North Carolina in April.

*Resean Dinkins, Warner Robins, Sr.: Dinkins (5-11, 175) was Region 2-5A’s defensive player of the year and AJC and Recruit Georgia first-team all-state in 2023, when he 62 tackles, seven tackles for losses and three interceptions for a 9-4 team. Dinkins also rushed for 724 yards on 72 carries. Dinkins is a consensus three-star recruit who committed to Georgia Tech in June.

*Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Sr.: Gilbert (6-1, 185) was Region 5-3A’s defensive player of the year and unanimous first-team all-state in 2023, when he had 40 tackles and 10 pass breakups for a 6-5 team that had its first winning season since 2019. Gilbert is a three-year starter. He is a consensus top-150 national recruit who is Douglass’ best prospect since Garrison Smith in 2009. Gilbert committed to Georgia on Saturday.

*Zachry Harden Jr., Newton, Sr.: Harden (6-2, 185) made first-team all-region last season and preseason all-state this year in the highest classification. A consensus three-star recruit, Harden committed to Minnesota in March. Harden also was an all-region guard on a top-10 Class 7A basketball team last season.

*Tae Harris, Cedartown, Sr.: Harris (5-11, 200) was a first-team GACA all-state player and an honorable mention in others in 2023, when he had 44 tackles, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles on an 8-4 Class 4A team. He has 1,200 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. A safety with cornerback speed, he is a consensus top-50 national recruit and Cedartown’s No. 2 prospect this century behind Nick Chubb. Harris committed to Clemson in March.

*Dylan Lewis, Milton, Sr.: Lewis (6-0, 185) is a three-year starter who made first-team GACA all-state last season for the Class 7A champions. A cornerback, he had five interceptions. Lewis is a three-star recruit who committed to Tennessee in October.

*Mark Manfred, Sprayberry, Sr.: Manfred (6-2, 190) has been first-team all-region the past two seasons and was a first-team AJC All-Cobb County in 2023, when he had 43 solo tackles for a 6-5 Class 6A team. An outstanding return man, Manfred has 1,356 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He is a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in June.

*Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central, Sr. Reddick (5-11, 170) is a four-year starter who was the AJC’s Class 6A defensive player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-state choice in 2023, when he had 38 solo tackles and four interceptions for the state-winning team. He was named to the AJC’s preseason Super 11 team Friday. Reddick committed to Central Florida in February. He’s a consensus top-150 national player.

*Cortez Redding, Jonesboro, Jr.: Redding (6-0, 175) had 96 tackles on an 8-4 team that won its first playoff game in eight years last season. A consensus top-200 junior prospect, Redding is Jonesboro’s No. 2 recruit this century behind teammate Jontavius Wyman, who is also a junior.

