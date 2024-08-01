Top players by position: Lewis, Hill, Nickel lead quarterback class

*Jim Franklin, Aquinas, Sr.: Franklin (6-4, 210) passed for 2,692 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 587 yards and nine touchdowns for a 9-3 Class A Division II team last season. He was the Region 8-A Division II player of the year. The Irish are in Class 3A this season. A high-academic student, Franklin committed to Davidson in June.

*Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett, Sr.: Hall was 157-of-243 passing for 2,178 yards and 25 touchdowns with four interceptions for an 8-4 Class 7A team last season. He was the Region 7-7A offensive player of the year. He rushed for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns with two 100-yard rushing games. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,610 yards and rushed for 787 yards. Also an outstanding pitcher, Hall was the Region 7-7A baseball player of the year and committed to play baseball at Georgia Tech in June.

*Antwann “A.J.” Hill, Houston County, Sr.: Hill, a 6-foot-5 pocket passer, has thrown for 7,278 yards and 79 touchdowns in his career. He led Houston County, now a Class 5A school, to a 9-3 finish in 6A last season, when he passed for 2,732 yards. His best season came as a sophomore, when he passed for 3,663 and 40 touchdowns. He’s a consensus top-250 national prospect and the 25th-highest-rated Georgia QB prospect this century. He’s the fourth-best Houston County recruit at any position behind Jake Fromm, cousin Trey Hill and Wesley Steiner. Hill committed to Memphis in June.

*Darnell Kelly, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.: As a sophomore last season, Kelly (6-2, 185) was 219-of-361 passing for 2,719 yards and 27 touchdowns (at least one in each game) with 11 interceptions. He rushed for 389 yards and nine touchdowns. Kelly led Peachtree Ridge to its first playoff victory since 2016 and first 10-win season since 2009. He has 11 Division I offers.

*Julian Lewis, Carrollton, Sr.: Lewis (6-1, 185) has thrown for 7,212 yards and 96 touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore seasons, leading Carrollton to 14-1 and 11-2 finishes. He has completed 66% of his passes. Lewis reclassified in January as a class-of-2025 recruit, meaning this will be his final season. Lewis is a consensus top-10 national recruit and the consensus No. 2 QB prospect. He is Georgia’s third-highest-rated QB prospect this century behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Lewis committed to Southern Cal weeks before the 2023 season.

*Brodie McWhorter, Cass, Jr.: Brodie was 149-of-249 passing for 2,128 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. He also rushed for 438 yards. Playing in Class 5A, he led Cass to the school’s first quarterfinal since 1983. Brodie (6-2, 190) is a consensus top-300 national recruit and the second-highest-rated Cass recruit in history behind Richard Samuel. He committed to West Virginia in June.

*Luke Nickel, Milton, Sr.: Nickel (6-2, 205) was the AJC’s Class 7A offensive player of the year in 2023, when he led Milton to a state title. He was 258-of-394 passing for 3,914 yards and 38 touchdowns with four interceptions. He passed for 14 touchdowns in Milton’s five playoff victories and passed for 434 yards in a semifinal victory over Grayson. Nickel passed for 2,507 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore on a semifinal team. Nickel is a consensus top-250 national prospect who committed to Miami a year ago. He’s the second-highest QB recruit from north Fulton County this century behind Alpharetta’s Josh Dobbs, now in the NFL.

*Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead, Sr.: As a first-year starter in 2023, Truell was 207-of-355 passing for 3,308 yards and 38 touchdowns. A pocket passer, he threw for 533 yards and four touchdowns against Benedictine. His ball speed is 67 mph, better than most NFL quarterbacks. Mid-majors such as Charleston, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina are recruiting him. He’s also a high-academic player with an offer from Bucknell.

Coming Friday: Running backs

