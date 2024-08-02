Top players by position: Lee County’s Kromah is state’s No. 1 RB prospect

*Lucas Farrington, Walton, Sr.: Farrington (5-10, 200) rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 162 carries for Woodward Academy’s 12-3 Class 6A runner-up last season. He had 284 receiving yards. Now at Class 6A Walton, Farrington has more than 25 offers, with Georgia Tech, Louisville and Missouri as reported leaders.

*Ahmad Gordon, Perry, Jr.: Gordon (5-9, 190) rushed for 1,811 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Class 4A champion last season. He scored 11 playoff touchdowns, three in the state final, a 38-27 victory over Stockbridge. Perry has mostly small-college offers.

*Javin Gordon, Stephens County, Sr.: Gordon (5-11, 200) produced 2,194 all-purpose yards for a 10-2 Class 3A team last season. He rushed for 1,635 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns receiving and two returning punts. He’s run for 3,137 yards in his career. Gordon is Stephens County’s top RB recruit since former NFL player Tauren Poole in 2008. Gordon committed to Duke in June.

*Zion Johnson, Newton, Sr.: Johnson (5-8, 180) rushed for 1,647 yards and 19 touchdowns on 194 carries last season for an 8-3 Class 7A team. He had 184 receiving yards. Johnson is one of three first-team all-state running backs returning this season (Daniels and Ousman Kromah are the others.) One of the state’s fastest sprinters, Johnson is a top-750 national recruit who committed to Cincinnati in February.

*Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, Sr.: Kromah (6-2, 218) is the state’s top RB prospect. He’s the consensus No. 83 player nationally overall and No. 5 at his position. Kromah had 2,305 yards from scrimmage – 1,783 rushing, 522 receiving – and scored 29 touchdowns for a 10-3 Class 6A team last season. It was Kromah’s third consecutive season with more than 1,500 yards rushing. Kromah is the highest-rated RB prospect from south Georgia since Toombs County’s Thez Robinson in 2001.

*Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian, Sr.: Smalls (5-10, 195) rushed for 1,903 yards and scored 34 touchdowns (14 in the playoffs) for the Class 3A runner-up in 2023. He has rushed for 3,678 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career. Underrecruited because of size, Smalls committed to Charleston Southern in July.

*Boden Walker, Stockbridge, Sr.: Walker (5-9, 205) rushed for 1,579 yards and 29 touchdowns on 250 carries last season for Cedar Grove, the Class 3A champion. He had 37 receptions for 422 yards. Walker will play at Stockbridge this season if the GHSA grants his eligibility as a transfer next week. A top-400 national recruit, Walker committed to Georgia in October.

*Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Jr.: Walton (5-9, 200) rushed for 1,683 yards and 22 touchdowns on 192 carries and had 267 receiving yards last season as a sophomore on a 12-1 Class 4A team. He scored at least one touchdown in every game. Walton ran for 1,644 yards as a freshman. A top-100 national prospect and the consensus No. 8 running back. He’s among the 20 highest-recruited Georgia running backs this century, just ahead of former NFL and Georgia Tech player Jonathan Dwyer.

