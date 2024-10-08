Top performances of Week 8: Robinson leads Valdosta to No. 4 ranking

Top five

*Dodge County WR/DB Jerimiah Burns had 310 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on just six touches in a 35-24 victory over Washington County. Burns had kickoff return touchdowns of 90 and 91 yards, an interception return of 60 yards and a 69-yard reception that set up the game-winning score.

*Houston County QB A.J. Hill was 23-of-41 passing for 489 yards and eight touchdowns, three each to M.J. Mathis (nine receptions, 204 yards) and Isaiah Mitchell (six receptions, 185 yards) in a 63-22 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*Valdosta QB Todd Robinson was 21-of-27 passing for 269 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 56-37 victory over fourth-ranked Camden County.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and had two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 victory over Cherokee.

*Worth County LB Shermon Smith had 15 solo tackles, five assists and two tackles for losses in a 28-27 victory over Thomasville. His fourth-down tackle for a 1-yard loss at Worth County’s 25-yard line set up the winning drive.

Best of the rest

*Athens Academy WR/DB K.J. Whitehead had 19 tackles and scored on a 75-yard pass in 41-6 victory over Banks County.

*Benedictine LB Third Scroggins had four sacks and another tackle for a loss in a 35-21 victory over Warner Robins.

*Brantley County WR Anthony Walker had six receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown and two tackles in a 46-14 loss to Fitzgerald.

*Buford RB/DB Tyrique Green rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and had two tackles, one for a loss, and an interception in a 34-7 victory over Collins Hill.

*Cairo RB Bryian Duncan rushed for 215 yards on 17 carries in a 35-7 victory over Leon of Florida.

*Cambridge WR/DB Craig Dandridge had six receptions for 141 yards, two solo tackles and an assisted tackle for a loss in a 42-36 victory over Westminster.

*Carver (Columbus) DE Tristian Givens had three sacks for a defense that allowed minus-21 rushing yards in a 40-7 victory over Shaw.

*Cass QB Braylon Hill rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 38-7 loss to Cartersville.

*Chamblee WR Jaylen Tipton had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown and threw a 21-yard TD pass in a 23-21 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

*Cherokee Bluff WR K.T. Thompson had six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in a 41-14 victory over West Hall.

*Colquitt County RB Jae Lamar rushed for 182 yards on 13 carries and caught a 77-yard pass in a 38-35 victory over Lowndes.

*Columbia QB Cameron Graves was 8-of-16 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a 56-15 victory over South Atlanta.

*Creekside NG Tighe Williams had two sacks and a blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown in a 49-0 victory over Pace Academy.

*Dacula WR Isaac Maman had four receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-24 loss to Mill Creek.

*Dade County LB Carter Christiansen had 13 tackles and two assists in a 19-0 loss to Gordon Lee.

*Dunwoody LB Tremell Edwards had eight solo tackles, three assists and one tackle for a loss in a 28-19 victory over Arabia Mountain.

*East Forsyth DE Michael Acevedo had 13 tackles, three tackles for losses and two pass breakups in a 49-21 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*East Jackson WR Brooks Saunders had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 29-21 victory over Franklin County. All eight receptions went for a first down or touchdown.

*Fannin County LB Luke Holsonback had seven solo tackles, six assists and one tackle for a loss in a 35-7 victory over Chattooga.

*Gilmer RB Wyatt Stokes rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-20 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Hampton QB Tristen Parks was 16-of-25 passing for 225 yards and one touchdown in a 14-11 victory over Union Grove.

*Harrison QB Xavier Hill rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and was 10-of-15 passing for 126 yards in a 28-12 victory over McEachern.

*Heard County WR Brody Buc Cofield had eight receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in a 31-14 victory over Temple.

*Hebron Christian LB Carrington Coombs had five solo tackles, three tackles for losses and four QB pressures in a 45-0 victory over Hart County.

*Jefferson QB Gavin Markey rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and was 6-of-12 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Monroe Area.

*Jenkins County LB Tumani Chandler had four tackles for losses in a 37-19 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

*Jones County WR Jaivon Solomon had six receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in a 47-26 victory over McDonough.

*LaGrange DL Spencer Stroud had four solo tackles, one assist, two sacks, two QB pressures, one batted pass, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in a 42-14 victory over Whitewater.

*Lanier Christian RB/LB Noah Freeman rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and had four solo tackles and two QB hurries in a 57-12 victory over Skipstone Academy.

*Lovett DE J.D. Thomason had 11 tackles and two sacks in a 17-6 victory over Therrell.

*Lowndes QB Jayce Johnson was 20-of-27 passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards and a score in a 38-35 loss to Colquitt County.

*M.L. King DL Giovanni Martinez had four tackles for losses, four solo tackles and two assists in a 47-7 victory over Midtown.

*Manchester RB/DB Qua Cooper rushed for 139 yards, made 11 tackles and forced a fumble in a 28-20 victory over Bowdon.

*McIntosh County Academy LB Tyler Alexander had seven solo tackles, five assists and two fumble recoveries in a 37-19 loss to Jenkins County.

*Mill Creek DL Devin Ancrum had three tackles for losses, two solo tackles and two assists in a 54-24 victory over Dacula.

*Mount Paran Christian QB Andrew Overton rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and was 2-of-3 passing for 66 yards in a 56-0 victory over Walker.

*Newnan WR Gus Anderson had eight receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-21 victory over Dutchtown.

*Norcross DT Tito Jones had six hits behind the line, five first hits and eight total tackles in a 30-0 victory over Parkview.

*North Gwinnett DL Connor Coxwell had six solo tackles, two assists, three tackles for losses, two sacks, three QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 42-22 victory over Peachtree Ridge.

*North Oconee QB Harrison Faulkner was 10-of-12 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in a 56-13 victory over Madison County.

*North Paulding LB Rowan Sheffield had five solo tackles, five assists, three tackles for losses, two sacks and one QB hurry in a 34-17 victory over Etowah.

*Northeast RB Nick Woodford rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and caught a 40-yard TD pass in a 33-30 victory over Bleckley County.

*Ola LB Skylar Spence had 10 solo tackles, seven assists, one forced fumble and one sack in a 14-10 loss to Stockbridge.

*Pierce County QB Caden McGatha was 17-of-25 passing for 273 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 42-7 victory over Cook.

*Rabun County RB Reid Giles rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score in a 42-38 loss to Commerce.

*Richmond Hill LB Lee Johnson had 12 solo tackles, four assists, three tackles for losses, two QB pressures and a pass breakup in a 21-7 victory over Tift County.

*Ringgold DB Cole Runion intercepted two passes, bringing his season total to eight, in a 31-0 victory over Union County.

*Rome QB Braxton Anderson was 9-of-13 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 victory over Villa Rica.

*Savannah Christian DL Elijah Griffin had six tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks in a 38-7 victory over Savannah Country Day.

*Southwest DeKalb DB Brandon Gunn had three solo tackles, four assists and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 37-18 victory over Lithonia.

*Starr’s Mill QB Logan Inagawa rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns and was 8-of-10 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Central of Carrollton.

*Stephenson DL Sergio Mason had seven solo tackles, three assists, two sacks, three tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries and a 46-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 41-28 victory over Cedar Grove.

*Thomas County Central QB Jaylen Johnson was 17-of-28 passing for 407 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 61-10 victory over Veterans.

*Tucker DB/WR Josiah Horne had three receptions for 51 yards, two tackles, one interception and an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 48-3 victory over Druid Hills.

*Walton LB Hudson Beard had five solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss, a sack and a QB hurry in a 21-3 victory over Marietta.

*Wesleyan QB Ben Brown rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and was 12-of-19 passing for 165 yards with two touchdowns in a 42-23 victory over Mount Vernon.

*Westlake WR Travis Smith grabbed 10 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-27 loss to Carrollton.

*Wheeler County RB Alvin Ricks rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown and surpassed 1,000 yards for the season in a 36-18 victory over Hawkinsville.

*Wilcox County ATH C.J. McAdoo had 14 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble, six carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 48 yards in a 19-15 loss to Hawkinsville.

*Woodstock RB Isaiah Payton rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and added 77 return and receiving yards in a 41-17 victory over Pope.

Lines of distinction

*Cambridge’s offensive line of Tate Bryant, Gabe Smith, Alex Perez, Henry Queen, Darren Owens and Junior Moore helped the Bears rack up 482 total yards, including 348 passing with no sacks, in a 42-36 victory over Westminster.

*Commerce’s offensive line of Boston Brown, Michael Duncan, Dante Smith, Trace Hale, Jude Forrester, Braxton Epps and Bryson Fleeman paved the way for 504 rushing yards and two 200-yard rushers (Tysean Wiggins with 268 and Jaiden Daniels with 217) in a 42-38 victory over Rabun County.

*Douglas County’s offensive line of Julius Dumas, Brooklyn Spivey, Joshua Vaughan, Devin Munford, Chase Mideau, Eddie Alford and Terrance Brandon with tight end Bryce Anderson. They paved the way for 748 total yards (464 rushing, 285 passing) in a 42-17 victory over East Coweta. The Tigers had three 100-yard rushers – Zamarcus Lindley (192), Rah’keith Kelly (100) and D.J. Bourdeaux (100).

*Drew’s offensive line of Jaden Knowlton, Jahari Medlock, Cameron Fowler, Corey Ricot, Adaveon Crook and Marlon Romero cleared a path for 224 rushing yards – 188 from Jaylen Aquino – in a 34-0 victory over Forest Park. The line has supported Aquino’s 1,204 rushing yards, which leads Class 4A.

*Jackson County’s offensive line of Wren Skinner, Andrew Alarcon, Tripp Brown, Alonso Ortiz, Tyler Smith and Maddox Griswold paved the way for 226 yards on 32 carries (7.1 yards per carry) with two touchdowns and 172 yards and one touchdown through the air in a 25-6 victory over Apalachee.

*North Paulding’s offensive line of Courtney Benas, Brandon Cotner, Drake Bentley, Jayden Jimpson and Jarrett Reaid was the muscle behind 342 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a 34-17 victory over Etowah.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.