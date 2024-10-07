Top Class 3A teams play to form as storms produce unique schedules

And just when we thought that the high school schedules would get back on track after Hurricane Helene, well, it looks like some teams in Southeast Georgia could be affected again with the formation of Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, forecast to impact the west coast of Florida mid-week.

For now, though, it’s worth noting there is a unique Monday game to open Week 9′s schedule. No. 7 Cairo plays Bainbridge in a key Region 1 game after the Syrupmakers defeated Leon (Fla.) 35-7 Friday. The game was scheduled as a makeup game because of Helene.

Otherwise, the Top-10 in Class 3A played to form last weekend with one exception: No. 10 Whitewater lost to No. 6 LaGrange 42-14. That allowed No. 10 Harlem (4-0) to enter the rankings.