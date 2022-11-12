Thomson flexes defensive muscle to keep Reidsville Tattnall County off the scoreboard

A vice-like defensive effort helped Thomson squeeze Reidsville Tattnall County 26-0 in a shutout performance in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 11.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Thomson jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
