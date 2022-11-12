ajc logo
Thomson flexes defensive muscle to keep Reidsville Tattnall County off the scoreboard

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

A vice-like defensive effort helped Thomson squeeze Reidsville Tattnall County 26-0 in a shutout performance in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 11.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Thomson jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 28, Thomson faced off against Augusta Glenn Hills and Reidsville Tattnall County took on Baxley Appling County on October 28 at Baxley Appling County High School. Click here for a recap

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
