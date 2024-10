The Leaderboard: 2 more rushers surpass 1,000 yards

Winder-Barrow’s M.J. Dowdy and Drew’s Jaylan Aquino surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in the seventh week of the regular season.

Dowdy, GHSF Daily’s Player of the Week, rushed for 347 yards in a 57-43 victory Saturday over Habersham Central.

Aquino ran for 168 yards in a 13-7 win over Pace Academy on Monday. Drew, which finished 0-10 two seasons ago, is 5-1 with the Titans’ most victories in a season since 2015.