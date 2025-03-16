High School Sports
Sullivan claims 2nd state riflery title; East Coweta wins team championship

Statesboro's Katlyn Sullivan, middle, won the GHSA riflery meet for the second straight year March 15, 2025, in Waycross. Aubrey Hancock of East Coweta finished second. Brynn Foster of Lumpkin County was third.

41 minutes ago

Katlyn Sullivan of Statesboro won her second straight individual riflery championship while East Coweta won the team title at the GHSA meet Saturday at the Ware County Shooting Complex.

Sullivan, a senior who has signed to Nebraska’s riflery team, beat out runner-up Aubrey Hancock of East Coweta and third-place finisher Brynn Foster of Lumpkin County, as girls played 1-2-3.

East Coweta, with 2,323 points, narrowly edged two-time reigning champion Camden County (2,320).

East Coweta – with a five-member team of Hancock, Sebastian Abaunza, Anzley Adams, Mackenzie Sookhoo and Matthew Hutson – gained its advantage in lineup depth.

Next in the team standings were Lumpkin County (2,293), Buford (2,291), North Gwinnett (2,281, Cherokee (2,254) and Mays (2,244).

