Sullivan claims 2nd state riflery title; East Coweta wins team championship

Katlyn Sullivan of Statesboro won her second straight individual riflery championship while East Coweta won the team title at the GHSA meet Saturday at the Ware County Shooting Complex.
Sullivan, a senior who has signed to Nebraska’s riflery team, beat out runner-up Aubrey Hancock of East Coweta and third-place finisher Brynn Foster of Lumpkin County, as girls played 1-2-3.
East Coweta, with 2,323 points, narrowly edged two-time reigning champion Camden County (2,320).
East Coweta – with a five-member team of Hancock, Sebastian Abaunza, Anzley Adams, Mackenzie Sookhoo and Matthew Hutson – gained its advantage in lineup depth.
Next in the team standings were Lumpkin County (2,293), Buford (2,291), North Gwinnett (2,281, Cherokee (2,254) and Mays (2,244).
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Wheeler among five high school state champions crowned
Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?