Sullivan claims 2nd state riflery title; East Coweta wins team championship

Katlyn Sullivan of Statesboro won her second straight individual riflery championship while East Coweta won the team title at the GHSA meet Saturday at the Ware County Shooting Complex.

Sullivan, a senior who has signed to Nebraska’s riflery team, beat out runner-up Aubrey Hancock of East Coweta and third-place finisher Brynn Foster of Lumpkin County, as girls played 1-2-3.

East Coweta, with 2,323 points, narrowly edged two-time reigning champion Camden County (2,320).