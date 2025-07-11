Georgia News
A's shortstop Jacob Wilson takes batting practice, expected to return soon after hand injury

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson took batting practice for the first time since injuring his left hand
The Athletics trainer and manager Mark Kotsay, right, come to check on Athletics' Jacob Wilson (5) after he is hit by the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. Wilson would go on to leave the game. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, who has not played since getting hit by a pitch on his left hand Tuesday against Atlanta, took batting practice on Friday for the first time since the injury and is expected to be in the lineup soon.

“He looked good,” manager Mark Kotsay said before the series opener against Toronto. “There was some thought to make his way into the lineup today, but I don't know Jacob in talking to him last night was real confident about playing. I think he's more confident now that we've gone on the field.”

Kotsay expected Wilson to be able to come off the bench Friday, and the anticipation is he could start over the weekend and then play in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Atlanta.

Wilson and designated hitter Brent Rooker were selected for the game. Rooker will take part in Monday's Home Run Derby.

The manager wasn't as certain when asked Wednesday if Wilson would be able to play in the Midsummer Classic. Wilson has not spoken publicly since the injury, turning down interview requests so he could work on his rehabilitation.

Wilson, who is batting .335 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs, is the first fan-elected rookie All-Star starting shortstop.

He was selected sixth in the 2023 amateur draft. Wilson and teammate Nick Kurtz are the second and third leading candidates for AL Rookie of the Year, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Athletics trainer, left, and Athletics' Jacob Wilson (5) head to the clubhouse during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

