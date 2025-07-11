A's shortstop Jacob Wilson takes batting practice, expected to return soon after hand injury

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, who has not played since getting hit by a pitch on his left hand Tuesday against Atlanta, took batting practice on Friday for the first time since the injury and is expected to be in the lineup soon.

“He looked good,” manager Mark Kotsay said before the series opener against Toronto. “There was some thought to make his way into the lineup today, but I don't know Jacob in talking to him last night was real confident about playing. I think he's more confident now that we've gone on the field.”

Kotsay expected Wilson to be able to come off the bench Friday, and the anticipation is he could start over the weekend and then play in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Atlanta.