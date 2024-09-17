Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Southwest DeKalb’s offense blowing up the scoreboard

Southwest DeKalb's Tamir Rudolph gains yardage against the Clarkston defense on Sept 5, 2024.

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

By
2 hours ago

The Southwest DeKalb Panthers are putting up some incredible numbers this season.

Over the last three games the Panthers have scored 201 points. Southwest (3-1, 2-0 Region 5) is averaging 55.5 points and is tied for first place in the region.

The scoring pace has been aided by the quality of competition, with each win coming against a winless opponent. Southwest beat Chamblee (0-4) 61-7, beat Clarkston (0-4) 70-0 and North Springs (0-4) 70-7. Clarkston is playing its first region schedule since 2011.

Highlights for Southwest against North Springs was a pick-six by Taron Essex and an 80-yard touchdown on a double pass from Sam Turner to Romique Thomas.

Against Clarkston, a team it hadn’t faced since 1979, Southwest got an excellent performance from Braylon Carter (no relation to SWD great Quincy Carter), who was 5-for-5 passing for 124 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Tamir Rudolph ran for 79 yard and a touchdown.

Southwest DeKalb will have a better idea of where it stands after this week when the Panthers play St. Pius (3-1) on Thursday at Godfrey Stadium.

New territory for Drew

The Drew Titans are breaking new ground. A 19-0 win over Midtown in the Region 4 opener improved their record to 4-0 and marked the first time the program has begun the season with four consecutive victories.

The Riverdale school’s best start came in 2014 when they started 6-1 (the loss coming to powerful Lowndes) and finished 7-4. Their best year was a 9-4 record in 2015.

Coach Steve Robinson’s team has been led by senior running back Jaylen Aquino, who has rushed 117 times for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in each game.

Quarterback Zachery Still has thrown for 282 yards, completing 23 of 36 passes, with two touchdowns.

Drew should get a test this week from undefeated Maynard Jackson. The Jaguars are 4-0 and tied for first place.

North Oconee stuns Jefferson

It wasn’t a surprise that the No. 5-ranked Titans beat Jefferson, but the magnitude of the 35-0 victory certainly opened some eyes. North Oconee became the first time since 2011 to shut out the Dragons and were able to effectively run and throw the ball.

North Oconee was led by quarterback Harrison Faulkner, who completed 12 of 16 passses for 133 yards and one touchdown and ran 10 times for 107 yards.

North Oconee will open Region 8 play on Friday at East Forsyth (4-0). Those two teams and Eastside are all unbeaten.

Top performers from Week 5

Nate Russell threw for 137 yard and two touchdowns and Tyon Coe ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 2 Cartersville prevail in a 43-13 win over Dalton. … Isaiah Johnson threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Cedartown beat Allatoona 45-7. … Eli Seaney completed 11 of 16 passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns to lead East Forsyth to a 49-14 win over South Forsyth. … Michael Buhay threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in Westminster’s 35-15 win over Gilmer.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

