High School Sports

South Georgia back sets single-game rushing record with 519 yards

Scored on runs of 63, 80, 70, 780, 56, 53 and 50 yards
Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Tyrese Woodgett, a senior running back at Coffee, set the GHSA’s single-game rushing record Friday night when he rushed for 519 yards and seven touchdowns - all 50 yards or longer - on only 19 carries in a 72-48 victory over Sequoyah in the Class 5A football playoffs.

The previous record was held by Devyn Collins of Pepperell, who rushed for 485 yards against Rockmart in 2014.

Woodgett – a 5-foot-9, 185-pound player nicknamed Tank – had 316 yards rushing in the first half. His TD runs covered 63, 80, 70, 80, 56, 53 and 50 yards. Woodgett has rushed for 2,004 yards this season. He missed one game with an injury in midseason.

“He’s just worked very hard every day since coming back from injury,” Coffee coach Mike Coe said. “His patience has improved, setting up his blocks and not guessing, and then he has God-given speed that allows him to finish.”

The 120 points scored by both teams made the game the third-highest-scoring in playoff history and one of the 20 highest-scoring overall in GHSA history.

Coffee, the defending Class 5A champion, will play in the semifinals Friday against Hughes.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

