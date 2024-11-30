South Georgia back sets single-game rushing record with 519 yards

Tyrese Woodgett, a senior running back at Coffee, set the GHSA’s single-game rushing record Friday night when he rushed for 519 yards and seven touchdowns - all 50 yards or longer - on only 19 carries in a 72-48 victory over Sequoyah in the Class 5A football playoffs.

The previous record was held by Devyn Collins of Pepperell, who rushed for 485 yards against Rockmart in 2014.

Woodgett – a 5-foot-9, 185-pound player nicknamed Tank – had 316 yards rushing in the first half. His TD runs covered 63, 80, 70, 80, 56, 53 and 50 yards. Woodgett has rushed for 2,004 yards this season. He missed one game with an injury in midseason.