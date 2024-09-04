High School Sports

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
50 minutes ago

Softball

Academy For Classical Education 7, Southwest 0

Appling County 9, Wayne County 1

Armuchee 22, Rome 3

Bainbridge 17, Westover 0

Banks County 12, Elbert County 2

Bleckley County 10, Dublin 2

Bowdon 19, Mountain View 4

Bremen 15, Darlington 0

Burke County 7, Lincoln County 1

Cairo 16, Dougherty 0

Callaway 5, Rutland 1

Calvary Day 9, Liberty County 0

Cartersville 8, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Cass 14, Southeast Whitfield 0

Cedartown 12, Hiram 8

Central-Macon 9, Northeast-Macon 1

Chamblee 16, Arabia Mountain 0

Clinch County 4, Atkinson County 3

Columbus 11, Shaw 0

Commerce 4, Providence Christian 3

Creekside 18, Drew 0

Dacula 19, Collins Hill 3

Dade County 4, Trion 0

Dunwoody 13, Tri-Cities 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 18, Stockbridge 0

East Foryth 11, Cherokee Bluff 8

Effingham County 8, Statesboro 0

Emanuel County Institute 3, Vidalia 1

Evans 13, Screven County 5

Georgia Military 17, Twiggs County 0

Glascock County 14, GSIC 0

Grayson 12, Peachtree Ridge 11

Griffin 15, Dutchtown 0

Grovetown 19, Lakeside-Evans 0

Hart County 13, East Jackson 6

Hephzibah 24, Baldwin 16

Heritage-Newnan 9, Windsor Academy 0

Howard 18, Richmond Academy 0

Jackson-Atlanta 17, Forest Park 16

Kell 8, Cambridge 4

LaGrange 11, Upson-Lee 1

Lakeside-DeKalb 1, Decatur 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 16, Ridgeland 4

Lanier 11, Gainesville 2

Lassiter 5, Sprayberry 2

Locust Grove 19, McDonough 3

Lovejoy 15, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Luella 21, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1

Mary Persons 10, Whitewater 2

McIntosh County Academy 15, Montgomery County 7

Mill Creek 8, Walnut Grove 4

Morgan County 8, Jackson 0

Pace Academy 13, Midtown 1

Peach County 16, Monroe 0

Peach County 16, Monroe 0

Pike County 18, Westside-Macon 0

Pinewood Christian 11, Savannah Christian 10

Pope 15, Riverwood 1

Prince Avenue 5, Apalachee 4

Riverdale 22, Stone Mountain 1

Roswell 10, Johns Creek 0

Seckinger 8, Milton 5

Southeast Bulloch 9, Islands 1

Spalding 18, Manchester 1

St. Pius X 8, Northview 0

Sumter County 19, Hardaway 5

Swainsboro 8, Tattnall County 1

Thomasville 6, Worth County 0

Towns County 16, Cedar Shoals 4

Trinity Christian 10, Fayette County 0

Union Grove 12, Hampton 0

Washington 22, Coretta Scott King 14

West Forsyth 13, Lambert 5

Westminster 7, Centennial 6

Whitefield Academy 22, Galloway School 2

Winder-Barrow 11, Franklin County 3

Volleyball

Bethlehem Christian 3, Athens Christian 0

Brantley County 2, Long County 0

Christian Heritage 2, Oakwood Christian 0

Columbia County 2, South Atlanta 0

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 2, Upson-Lee 0

Darlington 2, Fannin County 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Aquinas 0

Douglass 2, Coretta Scott King 0

East Jackson 2, Clarke Central 0

East Jackson 2, Hart County 0

East Paulding 2, Lithia Springs 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Newnan 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Union Grove 0

George Walton Academy 2, Newton 0

Greenbrier 2, Davidson Fine Arts 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, Rock Springs Christian 0

Kendrick 2, Greenville 0

Lamar County 2, Central-Carroll 0

Lamar County 2, Putnam County 1

Lumpkin County 2, Rabun County 0

Morgan County 2, Pike County 0

Morgan County 2, Rutland 0

Morrow 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

North Cobb Christian 2, River Ridge 1

Pace Academy 2, Hagerty 0

Providence Christian 2, Discovery 0

Providence Christian 2, Fellowship Christian 0

Rabun County 2, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Richmond Hill 2, South Effingham 0

Ringgold 2, Christian Heritage 0

River Ridge 2, Kell 0

South Cobb 2, Douglass 0

South Effingham 2, Colquitt County 0

Statesboro 2, Evans 1

Tallulah Falls 2, George Walton Academy 0

Union Grove 2, Newnan 0

Villa Rica 0, Alexander 0

Villa Rica 2, South Paulding 0

Westminster School 3, Glenn Hills 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Phil Skinner

Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scores from Week 3
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 3 high school football schedule
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Bowdon continues its march, but injury puts game in perspective
Sandy Creek holds the top spot after solid victory against LaGrange
Bremen player with spinal injury shows progress
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon