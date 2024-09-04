Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Academy For Classical Education 7, Southwest 0
Appling County 9, Wayne County 1
Armuchee 22, Rome 3
Bainbridge 17, Westover 0
Banks County 12, Elbert County 2
Bleckley County 10, Dublin 2
Bowdon 19, Mountain View 4
Bremen 15, Darlington 0
Burke County 7, Lincoln County 1
Cairo 16, Dougherty 0
Callaway 5, Rutland 1
Calvary Day 9, Liberty County 0
Cartersville 8, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Cass 14, Southeast Whitfield 0
Cedartown 12, Hiram 8
Central-Macon 9, Northeast-Macon 1
Chamblee 16, Arabia Mountain 0
Clinch County 4, Atkinson County 3
Columbus 11, Shaw 0
Commerce 4, Providence Christian 3
Creekside 18, Drew 0
Dacula 19, Collins Hill 3
Dade County 4, Trion 0
Dunwoody 13, Tri-Cities 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 18, Stockbridge 0
East Foryth 11, Cherokee Bluff 8
Effingham County 8, Statesboro 0
Emanuel County Institute 3, Vidalia 1
Evans 13, Screven County 5
Georgia Military 17, Twiggs County 0
Glascock County 14, GSIC 0
Grayson 12, Peachtree Ridge 11
Griffin 15, Dutchtown 0
Grovetown 19, Lakeside-Evans 0
Hart County 13, East Jackson 6
Hephzibah 24, Baldwin 16
Heritage-Newnan 9, Windsor Academy 0
Howard 18, Richmond Academy 0
Jackson-Atlanta 17, Forest Park 16
Kell 8, Cambridge 4
LaGrange 11, Upson-Lee 1
Lakeside-DeKalb 1, Decatur 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 16, Ridgeland 4
Lanier 11, Gainesville 2
Lassiter 5, Sprayberry 2
Locust Grove 19, McDonough 3
Lovejoy 15, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Luella 21, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1
Mary Persons 10, Whitewater 2
McIntosh County Academy 15, Montgomery County 7
Mill Creek 8, Walnut Grove 4
Morgan County 8, Jackson 0
Pace Academy 13, Midtown 1
Peach County 16, Monroe 0
Pike County 18, Westside-Macon 0
Pinewood Christian 11, Savannah Christian 10
Pope 15, Riverwood 1
Prince Avenue 5, Apalachee 4
Riverdale 22, Stone Mountain 1
Roswell 10, Johns Creek 0
Seckinger 8, Milton 5
Southeast Bulloch 9, Islands 1
Spalding 18, Manchester 1
St. Pius X 8, Northview 0
Sumter County 19, Hardaway 5
Swainsboro 8, Tattnall County 1
Thomasville 6, Worth County 0
Towns County 16, Cedar Shoals 4
Trinity Christian 10, Fayette County 0
Union Grove 12, Hampton 0
Washington 22, Coretta Scott King 14
West Forsyth 13, Lambert 5
Westminster 7, Centennial 6
Whitefield Academy 22, Galloway School 2
Winder-Barrow 11, Franklin County 3
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian 3, Athens Christian 0
Brantley County 2, Long County 0
Christian Heritage 2, Oakwood Christian 0
Columbia County 2, South Atlanta 0
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 2, Upson-Lee 0
Darlington 2, Fannin County 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Aquinas 0
Douglass 2, Coretta Scott King 0
East Jackson 2, Clarke Central 0
East Jackson 2, Hart County 0
East Paulding 2, Lithia Springs 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Newnan 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Union Grove 0
George Walton Academy 2, Newton 0
Greenbrier 2, Davidson Fine Arts 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, Rock Springs Christian 0
Kendrick 2, Greenville 0
Lamar County 2, Central-Carroll 0
Lamar County 2, Putnam County 1
Lumpkin County 2, Rabun County 0
Morgan County 2, Pike County 0
Morgan County 2, Rutland 0
Morrow 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
North Cobb Christian 2, River Ridge 1
Pace Academy 2, Hagerty 0
Providence Christian 2, Discovery 0
Providence Christian 2, Fellowship Christian 0
Rabun County 2, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Richmond Hill 2, South Effingham 0
Ringgold 2, Christian Heritage 0
River Ridge 2, Kell 0
South Cobb 2, Douglass 0
South Effingham 2, Colquitt County 0
Statesboro 2, Evans 1
Tallulah Falls 2, George Walton Academy 0
Union Grove 2, Newnan 0
Villa Rica 0, Alexander 0
Villa Rica 2, South Paulding 0
Westminster School 3, Glenn Hills 0
