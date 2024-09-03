Sandy Creek holds the top spot after solid victory against LaGrange

Second-ranked Jefferson had little trouble with Clarke Central, winning 42-14. Quarterback Gavin Markey was 7-of-10 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Dye. Dallas Russell had 17 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns , and Rett Hemphill and Markey each added touchdown runs.

Third-ranked Mary Persons welcomed Canada’s New Westminster and defeated the visitors 43-6 to move to 2-0 heading into next week’s matchup against Fayette County. No. 4 Peach County defeated Berkmar 42-7 to round out the new-Top 5′s results for Week 3. Monroe Area did not play.

In the rankings shuffle: No. 6 Northwest Whitfield beat Dalton 12-0; No. 7 Cherokee Bluff beat North Hall 38-13, and No. 9 Stephenson moved past Dutchtown 21-20. Douglass, previously ranked No. 5, slid to No. 8 after losing to Mays 20-19, and Calhoun, which was No. 7, fell to No. 10 after beating Westminster 28-20.

Class 3A top10 results

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0) def. then-No. 8 LaGrange (1-2) 27-7

2. (2) Jefferson (2-1) def. Clarke Central 42-14

3. (3) Mary Persons (2-0) def. New Westminster (BC) 43-6

4. (4) Peach County (2-1) def. Berkmar 42-7

5. (6) Monroe Area (2-0) rested.

6. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0) def. Dalton 12-0

7. (NR) Cherokee Bluff (3-0) def. North Hall 38-13

8. (5) Douglass (1-2) lost to Mays 20-19

9. (NR) Stephenson (2-1) def. Dutchtown 21-20

10. (7) Calhoun (1-1) def. Westminster 28-20