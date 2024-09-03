Sandy Creek holds the top spot after solid victory against LaGrange

It would have been a tall test for LaGrange to take down top-ranked Sandy Creek, and after a 27-7 loss the Grangers dropped from No. 8 to unranked, highlighting the results from Week 3 of the Class 3A high school football season.
Sandy Creek sophomore quarterback Caleb Hill was 11-of-14 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown and rushed nine times for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead the Patriots. Junior Amari Latimer had 25 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Corey Hadley Jr. had a 32-yard touchdown reception.
In other games:
Second-ranked Jefferson had little trouble with Clarke Central, winning 42-14. Quarterback Gavin Markey was 7-of-10 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Dye. Dallas Russell had 17 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns , and Rett Hemphill and Markey each added touchdown runs.
Third-ranked Mary Persons welcomed Canada’s New Westminster and defeated the visitors 43-6 to move to 2-0 heading into next week’s matchup against Fayette County. No. 4 Peach County defeated Berkmar 42-7 to round out the new-Top 5′s results for Week 3. Monroe Area did not play.
In the rankings shuffle: No. 6 Northwest Whitfield beat Dalton 12-0; No. 7 Cherokee Bluff beat North Hall 38-13, and No. 9 Stephenson moved past Dutchtown 21-20. Douglass, previously ranked No. 5, slid to No. 8 after losing to Mays 20-19, and Calhoun, which was No. 7, fell to No. 10 after beating Westminster 28-20.
Class 3A top10 results
1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0) def. then-No. 8 LaGrange (1-2) 27-7
2. (2) Jefferson (2-1) def. Clarke Central 42-14
3. (3) Mary Persons (2-0) def. New Westminster (BC) 43-6
4. (4) Peach County (2-1) def. Berkmar 42-7
5. (6) Monroe Area (2-0) rested.
6. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0) def. Dalton 12-0
7. (NR) Cherokee Bluff (3-0) def. North Hall 38-13
8. (5) Douglass (1-2) lost to Mays 20-19
9. (NR) Stephenson (2-1) def. Dutchtown 21-20
10. (7) Calhoun (1-1) def. Westminster 28-20
