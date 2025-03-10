Rabun County hires alum Gillespie as football coach

He left public schools in 2022 to coach at Brookstone, a GIAA school in Columbus.

Gillespie has won a state title, reached a semifinal or attained a 10-win season in all of his previous coaching stops except the first one at Banks.

His career coaching record is 170-91.

He played at Rabun County in the 1980s and was a four-year walk-on at Georgia.

Rabun County was 27-10 in three seasons under Michael Davis and 6-5 in 2024. Davis announced his retirement last month, though indicated that he wanted to stay on.

Rabun County has become a state power over the past decade with stars such as Atlanta Falcons player Charlie Woerner and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.