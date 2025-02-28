Rabun County football coach is out amid some controversy

Michael Davis is out as Rabun County’s football coach, saying he retired, though it sounds as if he’d prefer to stay.
“I’m retiring, and I’m going to leave it at that,” Davis told the AJC. “I’m not done coaching by any means. I’m hoping to get on somewhere at 49% (part-time) and do something. I still love kids and want to be around them.”
Davis’ Rabun County teams were 12-1, 9-4 an 6-5. The 2024 team, with junior quarterback Ty Truelove injured much of the year, ended Rabun’s streak of 10 first-round playoff victories.
“This group of (rising) seniors at Rabun County is a special group to me, and I’m not going to be able to coach in their senior year, and that really bothers me,” Davis said. “Whoever gets the job, they’re inheriting a really good team.”
Rabun County announced that Davis was retiring in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Davis’ brother in law and former mentor, retired Calhoun coach Hal Lamb, responded on X by saying, “Coach Davis was wrongfully forced to retire by a poor administration.”
Davis was Calhoun’s offensive coordinator for 19 seasons through three state titles. Davis helped develop nine first-team all-state quarterbacks at Calhoun.
Hal Lamb’s brother, Bobby Lamb, head coach at Anderson University, also criticized Rabun County’s decision and added, saying Davis was fired without cause and adding, “Wherever God leads them [Davis and his wife, Lynn] next, they’ll keep being incredible role models and mentors.”
Davis said that he took the Rabun County job so that he and his wife, also an educator, could live closer to Lynn Davis' father, Ray Lamb, who is 89. Lamb is a GACA Hall of Fame coach best known for his time at Commerce.
Rabun County is the alma mater of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner.
