Rabun County football coach is out amid some controversy

“This group of (rising) seniors at Rabun County is a special group to me, and I’m not going to be able to coach in their senior year, and that really bothers me,” Davis said. “Whoever gets the job, they’re inheriting a really good team.”

Rabun County announced that Davis was retiring in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

We would like to thank Coach Davis for all of his love and passion for the Wildcat Nation! We appreciate everything he has done for this school, football team, and this community. We wish him nothing but the best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/wefftSQcS2 — RABUN FOOTBALL (@RabunFootball) February 27, 2025

Davis’ brother in law and former mentor, retired Calhoun coach Hal Lamb, responded on X by saying, “Coach Davis was wrongfully forced to retire by a poor administration.”

Davis was Calhoun’s offensive coordinator for 19 seasons through three state titles. Davis helped develop nine first-team all-state quarterbacks at Calhoun.

Hal Lamb’s brother, Bobby Lamb, head coach at Anderson University, also criticized Rabun County’s decision and added, saying Davis was fired without cause and adding, “Wherever God leads them [Davis and his wife, Lynn] next, they’ll keep being incredible role models and mentors.”

Just to be clear — @coachheavyd didn’t retire… he was FIRED (without cause). Michael and @milydavis poured their heart and soul into @rabunfootball and this community. Wherever God leads them next, they’ll keep being incredible role models and mentors. pic.twitter.com/0xH0VriHRS — Bobby Lamb (@bobby_lamb) February 28, 2025

Davis said that he took the Rabun County job so that he and his wife, also an educator, could live closer to Lynn Davis' father, Ray Lamb, who is 89. Lamb is a GACA Hall of Fame coach best known for his time at Commerce.

Rabun County is the alma mater of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner.