Q&A: South Georgia podcaster, writer describes Winnersville Classic and what’s at stake

Today’s interviewee is Phil Jones, host of the “Extra Point! with Phil Jones” high school football show and the “Next Take Georgia” podcast and a writer for ITG Next. Jones is based in Valdosta, site of Friday night’s Winnersville Classic between Lowndes and Valdosta.

1. From a historical perspective, how big is this Winnersville Classic? “Historically, this game is always the one matchup that means more to each school than any other game, no matter what the records are going into the game. That will always be the case. But how it is different this year is that there’s a lot more than just pride in this year’s game. The Region 1-6A title is at stake. Both teams are 8-1 overall and 3-1 in region play. While there are several scenarios in play that could affect the final playoff seedings, a victory in this game puts the winner in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the region or at least guarantees the winner home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. If Valdosta wins the game, they are the outright region champion. If Lowndes wins, it would take a Richmond Hill win over Colquitt this week to give the Vikings the region title. Colquitt County is also 3-1 in the region. Either way, each team is guaranteed to make the playoffs, but a win makes this rivalry game that much bigger.” [The winner will play at home in the first round, and the loser probably will travel to Cobb County to play North Cobb or Walton in the first round.]

2. What do you think will decide the game? Who do you favor in the game, and why? “The outcome of this year’s game could very well come down to one player. While there’s a ton of talent on both sides, there is no question that Valdosta is a different team with a healthy Todd Robinson at quarterback. The senior and UGA commit has been hobbled with a recurring ankle injury that he aggravated in a 56-37 win over Camden County in Valdosta’s region opener. Since then, Robinson has been very limited in games against Colquitt County and Tift, and the injury forced him to miss the Richmond Hill game entirely. Valdosta lost that contest by three touchdowns, 35-14. Before the injury, with a healthy Robinson leading the Valdosta offense, the Wildcats were 6-0 and averaging 46.9 points per game. With the senior signal caller’s mobility limited in wins over Tift and Colquitt, Valdosta averaged just over 10 points per game. So, Valdosta is a completely different team with a healthy Todd Robinson. So, with a healthy Robinson, Valdosta is a slight favorite, in my opinion.”