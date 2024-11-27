Q&A: Lincoln County coach describes earning community trust with help from Larry Campbell

Today’s interviewee is Lincoln County coach Lee Chomskis, whose 11-0 team will play at home Friday night against No. 1 Manchester in a Class A Division II quarterfinal. Chomskis spent much of his childhood in Lincolnton and was an assistant coach at Lincoln County when the Class A power won its most recent state titles in 2005 and 2006 under coach Larry Campbell, who retired after the 2013 season with a state-record 477 victories and 11 state championships. Chomskis took the Lincoln County job in 2020. His 2022 team won the Red Devils’ first region title in 10 years and made the semifinals. This season’s team achieved the first undefeated regular season since 2011.

1. How do you, the team and the community feel about this year’s success, and what’s the state of the program five years in? “Our team, school and community are very excited to be in the playoffs. We all know the importance of Friday’s game and are certainly excited to get to play at home. Practicing on Thanksgiving week is always an indicator that you are having a good season. As far as the state of the program, we feel that we are in a good place. We have 54 players this season in grades 9-12. We will only graduate five seniors and have fairly large classes in the 11th to ninth grades. Our Pop Warner program has been instrumental in turning things around, and our middle school team has been very successful the last three years.”

2. What’s been the biggest challenge in getting Lincoln County where people in the community believe it ought to be? Were there things that you and your staff focused on there that was a little different than what was needed elsewhere? “There were two main areas that needed addressing when we came to Lincoln County five years ago. First, there was a feeling of division in our community when we arrived. I believe that was caused by a lack of trust of people that were in leadership roles. I also believe that the only way to change that feeling is through time. You cannot win people’s trust overnight. You have to just go to work every day and be consistent. Through time, people will see you for who you are and what you stand for. Secondly, we had a numbers problem. In 2019, there were only 28 football players in the program. We came in in 2020, and we had only 25 players. We have been fortunate to have larger classes coming through lately, which increased our football numbers. This enabled us to play a full JV schedule and allowed our coaches to develop talent in the younger grades.”