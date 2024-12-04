Q&A: GMC providing opportunities for Georgia high school football players ‘left out in the cold’

Today’s interviewee is Georgia Military College coach Rob Manchester, whose team will play Hutchinson Community College of Kansas on Sunday in the NJCAA Division I football semifinals at GMC’s Davenport Field in Milledgeville. ESPN+ will live stream the game starting at 3:30 p.m. GMC has 146 players in the program, 135 from Georgia high schools. GMC won a national title in 2001 and was the national runner-up in 2002, 2005 and 2013. The NJCAA went to a four-team playoff in 2021. More than 100 GMC players have gone on to play at Power 4 Conference schools, and more than 50 have played in the NFL, five that are active, including Trent Brown and YaYa Diaby. Manchester has been on GMC’s staff for 21 seasons, the past four as head coach.

1. How does it feel to be in the playoffs, and what can we expect from Sunday’s game? “You’re going to have two of the top junior college programs in the country. If somebody comes to the game or watches it on ESPN, they’re going to realize how talented junior college is. There are a lot of true major college football players at every level. Hutchinson has been on a really good run lately. They have several P4 guys committed. They’ve got a running back committed to Missouri. We’ve played some of the top teams in the country. We lost to the No. 1 team, Iowa Western. It went overtime and we went for two and lost 42-41. We beat Snow College [ranked No. 5] out of Utah. We beat Lackawanna [ranked No. 11]. We bring a really physical brand of football. We have one of the top rushing attacks in the country. This game is a great opportunity for us to showcase our community and our campus. There are a lot of people that don’t realize we’re here. It’s a neat deal.”

2. Your roster is almost entirely former Georgia high school players. Has that always been the case? “When we started the football program in 1991, everybody still had to do military cadet corps, and that was all the way up to COVID. We only carried a roster of about 75 guys, and only a little over half or three-quarters from Georgia. Since COVID, we’ve tried to do a better job of recruiting in state. We don’t really go outside our borders now. We don’t think we need to. About 92% of our team is from Georgia. We’ve been in almost every high school in the state, covering a lot of ground. That’s our main mission, to recruit Georgia high schools in all classifications, private, GIAA, everything.” [With the football program no longer under the military cadet corps, the roster has increased substantially each season since 2021, and GMC has a redshirt program.]