Preseason all-state: RB Gordon, DB Dinkins lead Class 4A team

*That’s interesting: Marist, a 2023 Class 6A semifinalist, dropped into Class 4A and is the Maxwell Ratings’ preseason No. 1 team, but the War Eagles don’t have a preseason all-state pick. No cause for alarm, though. Marist has made the quarterfinals or better seven straight seasons, and three-year starting QB Jack Euart is back for more.

*Snubbed: Seniority rules for now, but it’s a matter of time for Blessed Trinity OLB D.J. Jacobs, the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s Little Peach as the state’s most outstanding 2023 freshman.

*Underrated: The best all-around player in this class might be Warner Robins’ Rasean Dinkins, a two-time all-state pick who led his team in rushing, tackles and interceptions last season. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.

*What else is news? Bo Walker transferred from Class 3A champion Cedar Grove to Stockbridge. His eligibility status remains unclear, though.

Offense

QB - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead, Sr.

RB - Boden Walker, Stockbridge, Sr.

RB - Ahmad Gordon, Perry, Sr.

RB - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Jr.

WR - Demarcus Gardner, Cedartown, Sr.

WR - Landon Roldan, North Oconee, Sr.

WR - Sam Turner, Southwest DeKalb, Sr.

OL - Tim Harvey, Pace Academy, Jr.

OL - Langston Hogg, Cartersville, Jr.

OL - Bear McWhorter, Cass, Jr.

OL - Gabe Smith, Cambridge, Sr.

OL - Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, Sr.

ATH - Jontavius Wyman, Jonesboro, Jr.

PK - Noah Godhard, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

Defense

DL - Jakoby Diamond, Cedartown, Sr.

DL - Kaden Ellis, Cass, Sr.

DL - Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins, Sr.

DL - Tyshawn Natt, Kell, Sr.

LB - Jamar Birden, Ware County, Sr.

LB - Christian Gass, Eastside, Sr.

LB - Herbert Scroggins III, Benedictine, Sr.

LB - Tavion Wallace, Wayne County, Sr.

DB - Javion Butts, Jones County, Sr.

DB - Rasean Dinkins, Warner Robins, Sr.

DB - Tae Harris, Cedartown, Sr.

DB - Cortez Redding, Jonesboro, Jr.

P - William Bates, Ware County, Sr.

