Preseason all-state: RB Gordon, DB Dinkins lead Class 4A team

*Best player: Jonaz Walton (left), a junior at Central of Carrollton, has rushed for 1,644 and 1,684 yards in his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively. He led Central to a 12-1 finish and region title in 2023.
*Best position: Defensive back. All four are Georgia Power 100 picks.
*Most highly recruited: Warner Robins LB/DE Isaiah Gibson is the consensus No. 39 senior recruit nationally. He flipped his commitment from Southern Cal to Georgia in June.
*That’s interesting: Marist, a 2023 Class 6A semifinalist, dropped into Class 4A and is the Maxwell Ratings’ preseason No. 1 team, but the War Eagles don’t have a preseason all-state pick. No cause for alarm, though. Marist has made the quarterfinals or better seven straight seasons, and three-year starting QB Jack Euart is back for more.
*Snubbed: Seniority rules for now, but it’s a matter of time for Blessed Trinity OLB D.J. Jacobs, the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s Little Peach as the state’s most outstanding 2023 freshman.
*Underrated: The best all-around player in this class might be Warner Robins’ Rasean Dinkins, a two-time all-state pick who led his team in rushing, tackles and interceptions last season. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.
*What else is news? Bo Walker transferred from Class 3A champion Cedar Grove to Stockbridge. His eligibility status remains unclear, though.
Offense
QB - Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead, Sr.
RB - Boden Walker, Stockbridge, Sr.
RB - Ahmad Gordon, Perry, Sr.
RB - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Jr.
WR - Demarcus Gardner, Cedartown, Sr.
WR - Landon Roldan, North Oconee, Sr.
WR - Sam Turner, Southwest DeKalb, Sr.
OL - Tim Harvey, Pace Academy, Jr.
OL - Langston Hogg, Cartersville, Jr.
OL - Bear McWhorter, Cass, Jr.
OL - Gabe Smith, Cambridge, Sr.
OL - Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, Sr.
ATH - Jontavius Wyman, Jonesboro, Jr.
PK - Noah Godhard, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
Defense
DL - Jakoby Diamond, Cedartown, Sr.
DL - Kaden Ellis, Cass, Sr.
DL - Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins, Sr.
DL - Tyshawn Natt, Kell, Sr.
LB - Jamar Birden, Ware County, Sr.
LB - Christian Gass, Eastside, Sr.
LB - Herbert Scroggins III, Benedictine, Sr.
LB - Tavion Wallace, Wayne County, Sr.
DB - Javion Butts, Jones County, Sr.
DB - Rasean Dinkins, Warner Robins, Sr.
DB - Tae Harris, Cedartown, Sr.
DB - Cortez Redding, Jonesboro, Jr.
P - William Bates, Ware County, Sr.
