Preseason all-state: Faulkner, wide receivers lead Class 3A team

*That’s interesting: Fayette County’s Trennedy Whatley has toiled on consecutive 1-9 teams in Class 4A’s toughest region, but the running back/wide receiver/safety with sub-4.4 speed across 40 yards has offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan and Kentucky.

*Snubbed: Aquinas QB Jim Franklin is a Georgia Power 100 senior committed to Davidson. He passed for 2,692 yards and rushed for 587 as Region 8-A Division II’s player of the year last season.

*Underrated: Listed at 6 feet, 1.5 inches on 247Sports, Emaree Winson is the shortest among 37 Georgia tight ends this century to get a four-star rating or higher. Whether that matters in college remains to be seen, but Georgia has no better all-around high school tight end. Winston had 59 receptions for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

*What else is news? D’Marcus Clements is the only player representing defending champion Cedar Grove, which has had at least two first-team all-state players each season since 2020 and at least one since 2010.

Offense

QB - Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County, Sr.

RB - Malachi Fannin-Render, LaGrange, Sr.

RB - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek, Jr.

WR - Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day, Sr.

WR - Jack Rhodes, Aquinas, Jr.

TE - Emaree Winston, Calhoun, Sr.

OL - Jatorian Blackmon, Troup, Sr.

OL - Xavier Canales, Douglass, Sr.

OL - Torian Chester, Westover, Sr.

OL - Sam Hensley, Calvary Day, Sr.

OL - Camron Thompson, Jenkins, Jr.

ATH - Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Sr.

PK - Taylor McCall, Jefferson, Jr.

Defense

DL - Kelan Butler, Jefferson, Sr.

DL - Evan Harvey, Sandy Creek, Jr.

DL - Zion Lawson, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Walter “Buddy” Mathis, Calvary Day, Sr.

LB - Arkeyveon Hood, Spalding, Sr.

LB - Braylon Phillips, Bainbridge, Sr.

LB - Jon Scott, White County, Sr.

LB - Zach Weeks, Oconee County, Jr.

DB - D’Marcus Clements, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DB - Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Sr.

DB - Christopher Hatfield, Long County, Sr.

DB - Trennedy Whatley, Fayette County, Sr.

P - Kaden Hanson, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.