Preseason all-state: Faulkner, wide receivers lead Class 3A team

Sandy Creek wide receiver Dalen Penson (14) dives for extra yards as he is tackled by Cedar Grove linebacker Adonijah Green (9) during the first half in the GHSA Class 3A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
47 minutes ago

*Best player: With his 37 rushing and passing touchdowns, Cal Faulkner is the quarterback who led Lumpkin County to its first region title in history last season. He also plays defensive back at critical times and could play several positions in college. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.

*Best position: Wide receiver. Greater Atlanta Christian’s Gabe Daniels, Calvary Day’s Edward Coleman and LaGrange’s Jardon Stringer are major Division I recruits that didn’t make this list.

*Most highly recruited: Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert is a consensus top-150 national senior recruit. He will announce his commitment on Saturday.

*That’s interesting: Fayette County’s Trennedy Whatley has toiled on consecutive 1-9 teams in Class 4A’s toughest region, but the running back/wide receiver/safety with sub-4.4 speed across 40 yards has offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan and Kentucky.

*Snubbed: Aquinas QB Jim Franklin is a Georgia Power 100 senior committed to Davidson. He passed for 2,692 yards and rushed for 587 as Region 8-A Division II’s player of the year last season.

*Underrated: Listed at 6 feet, 1.5 inches on 247Sports, Emaree Winson is the shortest among 37 Georgia tight ends this century to get a four-star rating or higher. Whether that matters in college remains to be seen, but Georgia has no better all-around high school tight end. Winston had 59 receptions for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

*What else is news? D’Marcus Clements is the only player representing defending champion Cedar Grove, which has had at least two first-team all-state players each season since 2020 and at least one since 2010.

Offense

QB - Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County, Sr.

RB - Malachi Fannin-Render, LaGrange, Sr.

RB - Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek, Jr.

WR - Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day, Sr.

WR - Jack Rhodes, Aquinas, Jr.

TE - Emaree Winston, Calhoun, Sr.

OL - Jatorian Blackmon, Troup, Sr.

OL - Xavier Canales, Douglass, Sr.

OL - Torian Chester, Westover, Sr.

OL - Sam Hensley, Calvary Day, Sr.

OL - Camron Thompson, Jenkins, Jr.

ATH - Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Sr.

PK - Taylor McCall, Jefferson, Jr.

Defense

DL - Kelan Butler, Jefferson, Sr.

DL - Evan Harvey, Sandy Creek, Jr.

DL - Zion Lawson, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Walter “Buddy” Mathis, Calvary Day, Sr.

LB - Arkeyveon Hood, Spalding, Sr.

LB - Braylon Phillips, Bainbridge, Sr.

LB - Jon Scott, White County, Sr.

LB - Zach Weeks, Oconee County, Jr.

DB - D’Marcus Clements, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DB - Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Sr.

DB - Christopher Hatfield, Long County, Sr.

DB - Trennedy Whatley, Fayette County, Sr.

P - Kaden Hanson, Trinity Christian, Sr.

