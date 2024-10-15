Pre-playoff softball rankings

The GHSA Softball season will begin to end on Wednesday through Saturday for the first rounds of the two-round playoff brackets. The second rounds are scheduled for next Tuesday through Friday to determine each classification’s Elite Eight, which will travel to Columbus for the GHSA state championship brackets.

Buford tops Class 6A ahead of East Coweta, North Cobb, Archer and Grovetown. Lassiter tops Class 5A ahead of Seckinger, Greenbrier, Effingham County and East Paulding.

In Class 4A, Northside-Columbus leads Eastside, Harris County, East Forsyth and Ola in the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa is a favorite and ranked atop Class 3A with Southeast Bulloch, LaFayette, Harlem and Cherokee Bluff in the top 5.