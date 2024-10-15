Pre-playoff softball rankings

The GHSA Softball season will begin to end on Wednesday through Saturday for the first rounds of the two-round playoff brackets. The second rounds are scheduled for next Tuesday through Friday to determine each classification’s Elite Eight, which will travel to Columbus for the GHSA state championship brackets.
Buford tops Class 6A ahead of East Coweta, North Cobb, Archer and Grovetown. Lassiter tops Class 5A ahead of Seckinger, Greenbrier, Effingham County and East Paulding.
In Class 4A, Northside-Columbus leads Eastside, Harris County, East Forsyth and Ola in the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa is a favorite and ranked atop Class 3A with Southeast Bulloch, LaFayette, Harlem and Cherokee Bluff in the top 5.
Appling County leads Class 2A with Prince Avenue Christian, Morgan County, Cook and Pike County chasing. Gordon Lee, Wesleyan and Banks County are favorites in Class A Division I while Lanier County, Irwin County and Emanuel County Institute lead Class A Division II.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. North Cobb
4. Archer
5. Grovetown
6. Brookwood
7. Harrison
8. Grayson
9. North Paulding
10. Mill Creek
Class 5A
1. Lassiter
2. Seckinger
3. Greenbrier
4. Effingham County
5. East Paulding
6. Northgate
7. Pope
8. McIntosh
9. Creekview
10. South Effingham
Class 4A
1. Northside-Columbus
2. Eastside
3. Harris County
4. East Forsyth
5. Ola
6. Allatoona
7. Cartersville
8. St. Pius X
9. Kell
10. Marist
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Southeast Bulloch
3. LaFayette
4. Harlem
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. West Laurens
7. Pickens
8. Peach County
9. Monroe Area
10. North Hall
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Morgan County
4. Cook
5. Pike County
6. Sonoraville
7. Rockmart
8. Hebron Christian
9. Burke County
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. Banks County
4. Toombs County
5. Social Circle
6. ACE Charter
7. Bremen
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. Dade County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Irwin County
3. Emanuel County Institute
4. Metter
5. Wheeler County
6. Taylor County
7. Glascock County
8. Bowdon
9. Johnson County
10. Georgia Military
