High School Sports

Pre-playoff softball rankings

@Softball_Wolves

Credit: Wesleyan Twitter @Softball_Wolves

Credit: Wesleyan Twitter @Softball_Wolves

@Softball_Wolves
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

The GHSA Softball season will begin to end on Wednesday through Saturday for the first rounds of the two-round playoff brackets. The second rounds are scheduled for next Tuesday through Friday to determine each classification’s Elite Eight, which will travel to Columbus for the GHSA state championship brackets.

Buford tops Class 6A ahead of East Coweta, North Cobb, Archer and Grovetown. Lassiter tops Class 5A ahead of Seckinger, Greenbrier, Effingham County and East Paulding.

In Class 4A, Northside-Columbus leads Eastside, Harris County, East Forsyth and Ola in the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa is a favorite and ranked atop Class 3A with Southeast Bulloch, LaFayette, Harlem and Cherokee Bluff in the top 5.

Appling County leads Class 2A with Prince Avenue Christian, Morgan County, Cook and Pike County chasing. Gordon Lee, Wesleyan and Banks County are favorites in Class A Division I while Lanier County, Irwin County and Emanuel County Institute lead Class A Division II.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Cobb

4. Archer

5. Grovetown

6. Brookwood

7. Harrison

8. Grayson

9. North Paulding

10. Mill Creek

Class 5A

1. Lassiter

2. Seckinger

3. Greenbrier

4. Effingham County

5. East Paulding

6. Northgate

7. Pope

8. McIntosh

9. Creekview

10. South Effingham

Class 4A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Eastside

3. Harris County

4. East Forsyth

5. Ola

6. Allatoona

7. Cartersville

8. St. Pius X

9. Kell

10. Marist

Class 3A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Southeast Bulloch

3. LaFayette

4. Harlem

5. Cherokee Bluff

6. West Laurens

7. Pickens

8. Peach County

9. Monroe Area

10. North Hall

Class 2A

1. Appling County

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Morgan County

4. Cook

5. Pike County

6. Sonoraville

7. Rockmart

8. Hebron Christian

9. Burke County

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A Division I

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. Banks County

4. Toombs County

5. Social Circle

6. ACE Charter

7. Bremen

8. East Laurens

9. Bacon County

10. Dade County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Irwin County

3. Emanuel County Institute

4. Metter

5. Wheeler County

6. Taylor County

7. Glascock County

8. Bowdon

9. Johnson County

10. Georgia Military

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Wesleyan Twitter @Softball_Wolves

Week 8 Softball Rankings
Placeholder Image

GHSA Softball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 8
Placeholder Image

Credit: Oconee County

Week 8 Volleyball Rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brooks County upends Clinch County, top-ranked Irwin rolls, Region 2 powers set for...2h ago
Aquinas tops then-No. 10 Harlem, other ranked teams roll in Week 92h ago
Week 9 Volleyball Rankings
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration