Portal dominates Ashburn Turner County in convincing showing

The first quarter gave Portal a 14-0 lead over Ashburn Turner County.

The Panthers’ offense thundered in front for a 26-0 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Ashburn Turner County showed its spirit while rallying to within 32-12 in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Portal squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a football game.

