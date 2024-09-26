Dodge County coach Phillip Brown has had immediate impact in his first season at the school - on and off the field. His approach of ‘changing the culture’ of the football program has helped the team to a 6-0 record this season.

Brown also emerged as the winner in this week’s Falcons Coach of the Week voting, the second in the 10-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week winners

Week 1: Dustin Adkins, Ola High School

Week 2: Phillip Brown, Dodge County High School