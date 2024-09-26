Breaking: Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
High School Sports

Phillip Brown named Falcons Coach of the Week

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
Updated 16 minutes ago

Dodge County coach Phillip Brown has had immediate impact in his first season at the school - on and off the field. His approach of ‘changing the culture’ of the football program has helped the team to a 6-0 record this season.

Brown also emerged as the winner in this week’s Falcons Coach of the Week voting, the second in the 10-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week winners

Week 1: Dustin Adkins, Ola High School

Week 2: Phillip Brown, Dodge County High School

About the Author

AJC Sports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Week 2 Falcons Coach of the Week
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kirby Smart no longer has to fret about his mentor-turned-nemesis in Tuscaloosa
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Class 6A blog: Region 1 cranks up with region play, week’s top games
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

4 Questions with Landmark Christian head coach Tommy Lewis
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Organized pandemonium’: GHSA expects 75-100 rescheduled football games14m ago
Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Hurricane Helene — Updated list1h ago
Class 2A: Week 7 games to watch
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia14m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday2h ago
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents