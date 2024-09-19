Breaking: Georgia Election Board weighs last-minute changes, including hand count of ballots
31 minutes ago

Ola High School coach Dustin Adkins has had immediate impact in his first season at the school - on and off the field. He has guided the Mustangs to a 5-0 record and was the overwhelming winner in voting for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award of 2024.

Adkins, whose previous school in Florida won back-to-back state championships, has instilled a disciplined approach that has produced early success on the field while he and his players are active in the community away from the field.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

