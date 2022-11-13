Off and running: Warner Robins’ quick trick is no treat for Savannah Jenkins

Warner Robins was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 31-13 victory over Savannah Jenkins on November 12 in Georgia football action.
Warner Robins drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Savannah Jenkins after the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Warner Robins jumped to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Demons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
