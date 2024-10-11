High School Sports

North Gwinnett moves into top 25 of Blue Star Media national rankings

An end zone pylon is shown on the field before the game between Peachtree Ridge and North Gwinnett at North Gwinnett high school, Friday, October 13, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By
0 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (12) Milton

12. (17) Buford

29. (26) Carrollton

30. (32) Lee County

43. (35) North Gwinnett

44. (55) Douglas County

69. (NR) Valdosta

75. (72) North Cobb

86. (NR) Grayson

90. (96) Hughes

USA Today

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

8. (8) Carrollton

16. (19) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

13. (13) Buford

27. (28) Douglas County

39. (39) Lee County

51. (37) Collins Hill

55. (54) Grayson

57. (56) Thomas County Central

59. (97) Valdosta

61. (58) North Gwinnett

64. (63) Hughes

68. (67) Gainesville

85. (81) Mill Creek

94. (92) Coffee

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

13. (17) Carrollton

16. (14) Lee County

20. (22) Milton

32. (39) Buford

42. (37) North Gwinnett

51. (49) North Cobb

55. (55) Grayson

62. (59) Thomas County Central

65. (72) Douglas County

67. (67) Coffee

71. (71) Mill Creek

76. (94) Valdosta

83. (86) Hughes

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

11. (11) Carrollton

22. (23) Buford

30. (33) North Gwinnett

33. (38) Mill Creek

60. (56) Collins Hill

63. (63) Grayson

67. (65) Coffee

69. (71) Lee County

75. (81) Douglas County

76. (76) Thomas County Central

88. (90) Gainesville

97. (99) Roswell

99. (NR) Norcross

SBList/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

6. (6) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

18. (19) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

12. (12) Buford

20. (20) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

13. (13) Buford

23. (NR) North Gwinnett

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

