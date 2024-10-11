North Gwinnett moves into top 25 of Blue Star Media national rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (12) Milton
12. (17) Buford
29. (26) Carrollton
30. (32) Lee County
43. (35) North Gwinnett
44. (55) Douglas County
69. (NR) Valdosta
75. (72) North Cobb
86. (NR) Grayson
90. (96) Hughes
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
8. (8) Carrollton
16. (19) Buford
(Top 100)
3. (3) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
13. (13) Buford
27. (28) Douglas County
39. (39) Lee County
51. (37) Collins Hill
55. (54) Grayson
57. (56) Thomas County Central
59. (97) Valdosta
61. (58) North Gwinnett
64. (63) Hughes
68. (67) Gainesville
85. (81) Mill Creek
94. (92) Coffee
(Top 100)
13. (17) Carrollton
16. (14) Lee County
20. (22) Milton
32. (39) Buford
42. (37) North Gwinnett
51. (49) North Cobb
55. (55) Grayson
62. (59) Thomas County Central
65. (72) Douglas County
67. (67) Coffee
71. (71) Mill Creek
76. (94) Valdosta
83. (86) Hughes
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
11. (11) Carrollton
22. (23) Buford
30. (33) North Gwinnett
33. (38) Mill Creek
60. (56) Collins Hill
63. (63) Grayson
67. (65) Coffee
69. (71) Lee County
75. (81) Douglas County
76. (76) Thomas County Central
88. (90) Gainesville
97. (99) Roswell
99. (NR) Norcross
(Top 25)
6. (6) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
18. (19) Buford
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
12. (12) Buford
20. (20) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
13. (13) Buford
23. (NR) North Gwinnett
