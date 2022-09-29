Camilla Mitchell County escapes Dawson Terrell County in thin win

With little to no wiggle room, Camilla Mitchell County nosed past Dawson Terrell County 26-22 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 28.
Camilla Mitchell County darted in front of Dawson Terrell County 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for an 18-6 lead over the Greenwave at the intermission.
Dawson Terrell County tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 18-14 in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 26-22.
