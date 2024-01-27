Newnan Heritage defeats Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Newnan Heritage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-19 win over Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian on Jan. 26 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Last time Newnan Heritage and Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian played in a 43-34 game on Jan. 27, 2023.
In recent action on Jan. 19, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus Brookstone.
