Girls Basketball Roundup – January 26, 2024

Recently on Jan. 22, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with Blackville Jefferson Davis in a basketball game.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch tacks win on Savannah Islands

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch recorded a big victory over Savannah Islands 52-21 for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Jesup Wayne County.

McDonough Union Grove bests McDonough Ola

It was a tough night for McDonough Ola which was overmatched by McDonough Union Grove in this 65-36 verdict.

Last season, McDonough Union Grove and McDonough Ola faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at McDonough Ola High School.

Recently on Jan. 20, McDonough Union Grove squared off with Columbus Northside in a basketball game.

Newnan Heritage defeats Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Newnan Heritage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-19 win over Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian on Jan. 26 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Last time Newnan Heritage and Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian played in a 43-34 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus Brookstone.

Tiger Rabun County routs Commerce

Tiger Rabun County scored early and often to roll over Commerce 81-44 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 19, Tiger Rabun County squared off with Elberton Elbert County in a basketball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.