High School Sports

National rankings: Milton reaches top 3 in 3 polls, Carrollton not far behind

Milton running back TJ Lester (21, center) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Garrett Heinecke (62) during the first half against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. This game is between two of the top teams in the state, as Milton is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and Buford is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
30 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (14) Milton

25. (37) Buford

30. (29) Carrollton

35. (50) Douglas County

37. (89) North Gwinnett

48. (48) Collins Hill

50. (46) Thomas County Central

64. (77) Marist

78. (72) Coffee

79. (NR) Lee County

81. (71) Grayson

89. (NR) Gainesville

92. (97) Mill Creek

93. (NR) Hughes

100. (NR) North Cobb

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (5) Milton

8. (10) Carrollton

21. (23) Douglas County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (4) Milton

9. (10) Carrollton

11. (16) Douglas County

20. (22) Buford

36. (32) Thomas County Central

38. (37) Collins Hill

54. (55) Grayson

56. (57) Gainesville

58. (NR) North Gwinnett

61. (59) Hughes

64. (63) Camden County

79. (54) Mill Creek

95. (98) Lee County

97. (NR) Coffee

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

21. (22) Milton

34. (37) Carrollton

43. (75) Douglas County

44. (88) North Gwinnett

48. (52) Thomas County Central

49. (41) Coffee

51. (91) Buford

52. (64) Grayson

54. (70) Collins Hill

89. (39) Mill Creek

90. (NR) North Cobb

94. (99) Marist

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Milton

16. (19) Carrollton

26. (27) Buford

36. (39) North Gwinnett

40. (37) Mill Creek

55. (55) Thomas County Central

66. (66) Collins Hill

67. (67) Grayson

74. (73) Coffee

76. (75) Gainesville

81. (83) Douglas County

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

6. (5) Milton

9. (13) Carrollton

25. (NR) Douglas County

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

3. (5) Milton

12. (17) Buford

21. (24) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

4. (6) Milton

6. (7) Carrollton

15. (17) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

