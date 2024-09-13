National rankings: Milton reaches top 3 in 3 polls, Carrollton not far behind

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (14) Milton
25. (37) Buford
30. (29) Carrollton
35. (50) Douglas County
37. (89) North Gwinnett
48. (48) Collins Hill
50. (46) Thomas County Central
64. (77) Marist
78. (72) Coffee
79. (NR) Lee County
81. (71) Grayson
89. (NR) Gainesville
92. (97) Mill Creek
93. (NR) Hughes
100. (NR) North Cobb
(Top 25)
3. (5) Milton
8. (10) Carrollton
21. (23) Douglas County
(Top 100)
3. (4) Milton
9. (10) Carrollton
11. (16) Douglas County
20. (22) Buford
36. (32) Thomas County Central
38. (37) Collins Hill
54. (55) Grayson
56. (57) Gainesville
58. (NR) North Gwinnett
61. (59) Hughes
64. (63) Camden County
79. (54) Mill Creek
95. (98) Lee County
97. (NR) Coffee
(Top 100)
21. (22) Milton
34. (37) Carrollton
43. (75) Douglas County
44. (88) North Gwinnett
48. (52) Thomas County Central
49. (41) Coffee
51. (91) Buford
52. (64) Grayson
54. (70) Collins Hill
89. (39) Mill Creek
90. (NR) North Cobb
94. (99) Marist
(Top 100)
4. (4) Milton
16. (19) Carrollton
26. (27) Buford
36. (39) North Gwinnett
40. (37) Mill Creek
55. (55) Thomas County Central
66. (66) Collins Hill
67. (67) Grayson
74. (73) Coffee
76. (75) Gainesville
81. (83) Douglas County
(Top 25)
6. (5) Milton
9. (13) Carrollton
25. (NR) Douglas County
(Top 25)
3. (5) Milton
12. (17) Buford
21. (24) Carrollton
(Top 25)
4. (6) Milton
6. (7) Carrollton
15. (17) Buford
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author