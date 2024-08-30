National rankings: Milton moves into top 6 in 6 polls after Week 2

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
13. (11) Milton
38. (27) Carrollton
41. (28) Buford
49. (50) Douglas County
53. (38) Thomas County Central
68. (52) Coffee
70. (44) Colquitt County
71. (90) Collins Hill
73. (91) Grayson
(Top 25)
5. (10) Milton
11. (12) Carrollton
(Top 100)
4. (6) Milton
12. (12) Carrollton
18. (32) Douglas County
21. (21) Buford
31. (34) Thomas County Central
50. (67) Collins Hill
53. (62) Mill Creek
54. (78) Grayson
61. (58) Camden County
67. (75) Gainesville
70. (NR) Hughes
90. (88) Rome
(Top 100)
21. (27) Milton
28. (25) Colquitt County
32. (37) Mill Creek
34. (44) Hughes
35. (46) Coffee
44. (48) Walton
50. (45) Carrollton
62. (56) Thomas County Central
64. (61) Lee County
69. (NR) Grayson
70. (67) Rome
74. (65) Collins Hill
78. (88) Buford
82. (77) Douglas County
97. (NR) Camden County
(Top 100)
4. (9) Milton
23. (23) Colquitt County
27. (26) Buford
31. (43) Carrollton
41. (49) Walton
45. (58) Mill Creek
54. (53) Thomas County Central
73. (NR) Collins Hill
75. (NR) Grayson
76. (74) Coffee
78. (78) Gainesville
86. (89) Rome
88. (NR) Douglas County
(Top 25)
5. (6) Milton
16. (18) Carrollton
24. (13) Buford
(Top 25)
6. (9) Milton
20. (18) Buford
(Top 25)
6. (9) Milton
9. (10) Carrollton
19. (19) Buford
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author