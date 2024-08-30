Breaking: Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
High School Sports

National rankings: Milton moves into top 6 in 6 polls after Week 2

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High school football
By
37 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

13. (11) Milton

38. (27) Carrollton

41. (28) Buford

49. (50) Douglas County

53. (38) Thomas County Central

68. (52) Coffee

70. (44) Colquitt County

71. (90) Collins Hill

73. (91) Grayson

USA Today

(Top 25)

5. (10) Milton

11. (12) Carrollton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

4. (6) Milton

12. (12) Carrollton

18. (32) Douglas County

21. (21) Buford

31. (34) Thomas County Central

50. (67) Collins Hill

53. (62) Mill Creek

54. (78) Grayson

61. (58) Camden County

67. (75) Gainesville

70. (NR) Hughes

90. (88) Rome

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

21. (27) Milton

28. (25) Colquitt County

32. (37) Mill Creek

34. (44) Hughes

35. (46) Coffee

44. (48) Walton

50. (45) Carrollton

62. (56) Thomas County Central

64. (61) Lee County

69. (NR) Grayson

70. (67) Rome

74. (65) Collins Hill

78. (88) Buford

82. (77) Douglas County

97. (NR) Camden County

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (9) Milton

23. (23) Colquitt County

27. (26) Buford

31. (43) Carrollton

41. (49) Walton

45. (58) Mill Creek

54. (53) Thomas County Central

73. (NR) Collins Hill

75. (NR) Grayson

76. (74) Coffee

78. (78) Gainesville

86. (89) Rome

88. (NR) Douglas County

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (6) Milton

16. (18) Carrollton

24. (13) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

6. (9) Milton

20. (18) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (9) Milton

9. (10) Carrollton

19. (19) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Class 2A: Week 3 games to watch
Placeholder Image

Credit: WSB-TV

List: 13 newly hired head coaches who got their first wins in Week 2
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Highest-rated prospect at each Georgia high school this century51m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carr, Brown, Bryan put up biggest yardage numbers in Week 1
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Highest-rated prospect at each Georgia high school this century51m ago
List: Ranking of Georgia Tech’s 4- and 5-star in-state signees this century1h ago
Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County