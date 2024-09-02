Morgan County, Ringgold move to 3-0

“Great job by the defense,” Jenkins said. “I’m proud of their resilience. I have a ton of respect for Oconee County and their tradition, and they have a good offensive line. They moved the ball on us and we bent some, but we held on critical downs, especially on our end of the field, when our backs were against the wall.”

Bulldogs junior Davis Strickland was 15 of 21 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and Elder had six catches for 100 yards. Christian Monfort, a junior, had 183 yards on 26 carries.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” Jenkins said. “They kept pounding the rock on offense, and to be able to beat a team like Oconee County, you have to take advantage of situations when they give you something, because it won’t be much. If there was one negative, it was too many penalties but as far as that goes, I’m really proud of their attitude. They scored on us early, and we had to defend an onside kick, so we did a great job on special teams too. Really proud of their effort.”

The Bulldogs have two non-region games before entering 2-2A play, starting next week at home with Greene County (3-0), ranked No. 6 in A Private DII.

“They’re super athletic,” Jenkins said. “They’re like Oconee County, one of our neighbors here, so this is another game that’s going to be a more charged, fun atmosphere. They’re really athletic in spots, big in some spots, and they beat us last year (24-14 at Green County). We feel like it’s definitely one of the older rivalries for Morgan County (the teams first played in 1966), and I know they’re really good this year. We’ll have to put a good week in, I know that. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Runion’s effort leads Ringgold, which enters polls

The Ringgold Tigers beat 3A’s Heritage, their crosstown rival, 17-14 at home to move to 3-0 and enter the rankings at No. 10. It’s the first time the Tigers have been ranked since 2021.

The Tigers defense forced four Generals turnovers, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Three of those turnovers can be credited to senior safety Cole Runion, who had both picks and one of the fumble recoveries, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 17-0.

“He’s the leader on defense,” Tigers coach Austin Crisp said. “He was in the right place, at the right times, and read the quarterback progressions well all night.”

Tigers sophomore Jeremiah Frost scored on a 13-yard run for their first points, and a 20-yard Manny Saldana field goal just before halftime made it 10-0. Frost finished with 194 yards on 23 carries, and senior Garrett Edgar was 14 of 19 passing for 210 yards. His leading receiver, junior Eli Pursley, had 146 yards on eight carries.

Runion and senior Zac Strawbridge had six tackles, and senior Colt Forgey had five. Senior Logan Roberts had four tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. On the Tigers’ final defensive stand, sophomore Eli McGuire had a sack for a 10-yard loss, pushing the Generals into a 4th-and-25 situation.

Though the Tigers allowed just two touchdowns, it’s the most points they’ve given up this season. They won their opener against A DI’s Dade County 23-13, and last week they won their Region 7 opener 48-7 over Murray County.

“The defense is playing lights out right now,” Crisp said. “As the head coach, but also the offensive coordinator and play caller, I know all we have to do is score 20 or more and we can win. They’re doing an incredible job of nitpicking every detail of what opposing offenses are doing, and they’re getting big stops.”

With Friday’s win, the Tigers closed out their non-region schedule, which was only two games. They’ve already played their region opener, and next is No. 6 Rockmart (0-2), last year’s 7-2A champions and runners-up. The region is nine teams, six of which are considered playoff contenders for the region’s four playoff spots, though one, North Cobb Christian, will split off to the 3A-A Private bracket for the postseason.

“We’ve got North Cobb Christian, Sonoraville, Coahulla Creek, North Murray, LFO who are all capable,” Crisp said. “You put those teams on on a schedule, and across the board, every game is a dogfight, and every game is important. Starting 3-0 with those non-region wins is big for our points going deeper into region play, because those points matter. That’s what I like about this new point system, is every game matters. You’ve got to be prepared.”

Though Rockmart has yet to win a game, its losses were to 4A’s Cedartown (24-3) and No. 3 Cartersville (35-6), and the Yellow Jackets will be coming off a bye.

“They’re athletic, very good and physical,” Crisp said. “In the end, when it’s all said and done, it’s about getting better week to week. That’s a big implementation we put in this year, is week to week. It doesn’t matter if it’s Murray County, Rockmart or Alabama in Tuscaloosa. If it doesn’t work out, we can hold our heads up high.”