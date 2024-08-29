Class 2A: Week 3 games to watch

Crisp County Cougars at Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaycee Stadium, Fitzgerald

Records, rankings: Crisp County is 0-2 and unranked, Fitzgerald is 0-2 and No. 6 in A Division I.

Last meeting: Crisp County won 14-0 in 2002.

Maxwell’s projection: Fitzgerald by 16

Notes: Both schools look for their first win of the season. The Cougars lost their opener 20-19 to Sumter County, which this week entered the rankings at No. 10. They lost 30-14 to unranked Lovett last week in a cross-classification game. The Cougars went 7-5 in 1-3A last year and reached the second round in Lawrence Smith’s second season. They’ve reached the playoffs every year since 2016, with two semifinals and a quarterfinals appearance in that time. Senior defensive back Cayden Daniels is a 3-star committed to Vanderbilt. The Cane are out of 2A for the first time since 2003. They lost their opener 19-13 to A Division II’s No. 4 Lee County and are coming off a bye.

Oconee County Warriors at Morgan County Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bill Corey Stadium, Madison

Records, rankings: Oconee County is 0-2 and unranked in 3A, Morgan County is 2-0 and No. 9 in 2A.

Last meeting: Oconee County won 34-6 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Oconee County by 5

Notes: The Bulldogs won their opener 48-16 against Warren County, and beat Putnam County 42-28. Bother were Class A schools. The Bulldogs went 10-2 last year for their first double-digit winning season since 2003, won 4-3A for their first region title since 2018, and won their first playoff game since 2012. Clint Jenkins is in his third season coaching the Bulldogs. Senior tight end and linebacker Draco Frazzitta has six mid-major offers, including Georgia State. The Warriors lost their opener 21-10 to 4A’s No. 6 North Oconee, and 37-36 to 5A’s Clarke Central last week. They’ve reached the playoffs ever year since 2014 and went 5-7 last year, their first losing season since 2017. They reached the 3A semifinals in 2022 in coach Ben Hall’s first season. Junior linebacker Zach Weeks is a 4-star with seven offers including Ohio State and Tennessee.

Burke County Bears at Benedictine Cadets

When, where: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Savannah

Records, rankings: Benedictine is 0-2 and No. 4 in 4A, Burke County is 2-0 and No. 4 in 2A.

Last meeting: Benedictine won 38-30 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Benedictine by 17

Notes: The all-time series, dating to 2004, is knotted at 5. The Bears opened the season No. 7 and jumped to No. 4 after beating 3A’s Richmond Academy 44-9 in their opener. Last week, they beat 3A’s Cross Creek 52-6. The Bears went 8-3 in 3-4A in Franklin Stephens’ first season, continuing a sustained success that has seen the bears win at least eight games in six of the past seven seasons. Though this is the school’s first time in 2A since its 1987 founding, Stephens last competed in 2A in 2013, when he led Lamar County to the final. The Cadets opened the season No. 1 but slipped to No. 5 with a 41-17 loss to Rabun Gap in their opener. They moved up a spot last week with a 29-28 loss to 6A’s No. 1 Buford. They went’ 13-1 last year, winning 3-3A and reaching the semifinals, and they’re two years removed from back-to-back 4A titles. They last competed in 2A in 2017, and Danny Britt has coached them since 2011. Senior linebacker Herbert Scroggins is a 4-star committed to Miami, and senior offensive lineman Jacobe Ward is a 3-star committed to Auburn. Junior defensive tackle Kameron Cody has eight offers including Georgia Tech and Miami.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily