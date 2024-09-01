Football rankings: North Gwinnett up to No. 4

North Gwinnett’s victory at Colquitt County has the Bulldogs ranked No. 4 in Class 6A this week ahead of a showdown with No. 5 Mill Creek.

North Gwinnett defeated the Packers 14-3 while nearly ending two remarkable Colquitt County streaks. Colquitt hasn’t been shut out since 2008 nor been ranked outside the top 10 since 2016. Colquitt is ranked No. 10 this week.

Unranked in preseason, North Gwinnett is 2-0.