Football rankings: North Gwinnett up to No. 4

By Todd Holcomb
32 minutes ago

North Gwinnett’s victory at Colquitt County has the Bulldogs ranked No. 4 in Class 6A this week ahead of a showdown with No. 5 Mill Creek.

North Gwinnett defeated the Packers 14-3 while nearly ending two remarkable Colquitt County streaks. Colquitt hasn’t been shut out since 2008 nor been ranked outside the top 10 since 2016. Colquitt is ranked No. 10 this week.

Unranked in preseason, North Gwinnett is 2-0.

The rankings are beginning to settle down after the third week, which was the first without a No. 1 team losing. Eighteen top-10 teams lost, but 14 were to other ranked teams. That comes after a record 31 top-10 teams lost in the opening week.

Class 6A

1. (1) Carrollton (3-0)

2. (2) Buford (1-1)

3. (3) Douglas County (3-0)

4. (7) North Gwinnett (2-0)

5. (6) Mill Creek (3-0)

6. (8) Camden County (3-0)

7. (9) Valdosta (3-0)

8. (10) Collins Hill (3-0)

9. (NR) Grayson (2-1)

10. (4) Colquitt County (2-1)

Out: No. 5 Walton

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (3-0)

2. (2) Gainesville (3-0)

3. (3) Lee County (3-0)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (3-0)

5. (5) Hughes (2-0)

6. (6) Coffee (3-0)

7. (8) Roswell (2-0)

8. (9) Houston County (3-0)

9. (7) Rome (0-1)

10. (NR) Ola (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Woodward Academy

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (2-0)

2. (3) Cartersville (3-0)

3. (4) Benedictine (1-2)

4. (7) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

5. (2) Perry (2-1)

6. (5) Ware County (2-1)

7. (6) North Oconee (2-0)

8. (8) Cass (3-0)

9. (10) Eastside (3-0)

10. (NR) Warner Robins (2-1)

Out: No. 9 Creekside

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (2-1)

3. (3) Mary Persons (2-0)

4. (4) Peach County (2-1)

5. (6) Monroe Area (2-0)

6. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0)

7. (NR) Cherokee Bluff (3-0)

8. (5) Douglass (1-2)

9. (NR) Stephenson (2-1)

10. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Adairsville

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (2-0)

2. (2) Stephens County (3-0)

3. (9) Morgan County (3-0)

4. (3) Carver-Columbus) (2-1)

5. (4) Burke County (2-1)

6. (7) Appling County (1-1)

7. (10) Sumter County (3-0)

8. (5) Cook (2-1)

9. (6) Rockmart (0-2)

10. (NR) Ringgold (3-0)

Out: No. 8 Callaway

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (2-0)

2. (2) Thomasville (3-0)

3. (3) Dublin (3-0)

4. (4) Lamar County (2-0)

5. (5) Fannin County (3-0)

6. (6) Fitzgerald (1-1)

7. (7) Dodge County (2-0)

8. (9) Jeff Davis (3-0)

9. (NR) Bleckley County (2-1)

10. (10) Rabun County (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Bremen

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (2-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

3. (3) Brooks County (1-1)

4. (4) Manchester (1-1)

5. (5) Clinch County (3-0)

6. (6) Greene County (3-0)

7. (7) Seminole County (3-0)

8. (8) Trion (3-0)

9. (9) Metter (1-1)

10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (3-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (3-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-2)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

5. (7) Athens Academy (3-0)

6. (5) Calvary Day (1-1)

7. (8) Lovett (3-0)

8. (9) North Cobb Christian (3-0)

9. (10) Trinity Christian (1-1)

10. (6) Wesleyan (2-1)

