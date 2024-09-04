More than 150 players from Georgia on NFL rosters

More than 150 former Georgia high school football players are on active NFL rosters or injured reserve ahead of the league’s first game Thursday between the Chiefs and the Ravens, according to GHSF Daily research.

GHSF Daily’s count is 157, which is seven ahead of last year’s opening-week total that ranked fourth among states behind Texas, Florida and California and twice that of any other state. About one in 12 NFL players played high school football in Georgia, which finished first in NFL players per capita last season.

Every NFL team has at least one Georgia player, and the Packers have the most with 12. The Bengals are next with 10. The Falcons have seven, tied with three other teams for third-most.