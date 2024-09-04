More than 150 players from Georgia on NFL rosters

More than 150 former Georgia high school football players are on active NFL rosters or injured reserve ahead of the league’s first game Thursday between the Chiefs and the Ravens, according to GHSF Daily research.
GHSF Daily’s count is 157, which is seven ahead of last year’s opening-week total that ranked fourth among states behind Texas, Florida and California and twice that of any other state. About one in 12 NFL players played high school football in Georgia, which finished first in NFL players per capita last season.
Every NFL team has at least one Georgia player, and the Packers have the most with 12. The Bengals are next with 10. The Falcons have seven, tied with three other teams for third-most.
Twenty-three Georgia NFL players are rookies. They include 2023 first-round picks Amarius Mims of Bleckley County and Nate Wiggins of Westlake. The school with the most current NFL players is Hillgrove with five. Marietta, Norcross and Peachtree Ridge have four apiece.
The list below includes active, injured and suspended players as of noon Tuesday. It does not include practice-squad players.
S / D’Anthony Bell / Alcovy / West Florida / Browns
QB / Joshua Dobbs / Alpharetta / Tennessee / 49ers
CB / Jaycee Horn / Alpharetta / South Carolina / Panthers
WR / Jakobi Meyers / Arabia Mountain / N.C. State / Raiders
CB / Andrew Booth / Archer / Clemson / Cowboys
OL / Joshua Ezeudu / Archer / North Carolina / Giants
DL / Colby Wooden / Archer / Auburn / Packers
CB / Qwan’tez Stiggers / B.E.S.T. Academy / Lane / Jets
RB / Dameon Pierce / Bainbridge / Florida / Texans
S / Javon Bullard / Baldwin / Georgia / Packers
OT / Amarius Mims / Bleckley County / Georgia / Bengals
LB / J.D. Bertrand / Blessed Trinity / Notre Dame / Falcons
LS / Nick Moore / Brookwood / Georgia / Ravens
OT / Warren McClendon Jr. / Brunswick / Georgia / Rams
CB / Darius Slay Jr. / Brunswick / Mississippi State / Eagles
DB / Josh Blackwell / Buford / Duke / Bears
LS / Blake Ferguson / Buford / LSU / Dolphins
LS / Reid Ferguson / Buford / LSU / Bills
TE / Davis Allen / Calhoun / Clemson / Rams
LB / Baylon Spector / Calhoun / Clemson / Bills
RB / Tank Bigsby / Callaway / Auburn / Jaguars
OLB / Nolan Smith Jr. / Calvary Day / Georgia / Eagles
LS / Josh Harris / Carrollton / Auburn / Chargers
CB / Jonathan Jones / Carrollton / Auburn / Patriots
G / Dylan Parham / Carrollton / Memphis / Raiders
QB / Trevor Lawrence / Cartersville / Clemson / Jaguars
OLB / DeAngelo Malone / Cedar Grove / Western Kentucky / Falcons
TE / Jelani Woods-IJ / Cedar Grove / Virginia / Colts
RB / Nick Chubb-IJ / Cedartown / Georgia / Browns
LB / Cam Gill-IJ / Chapel Hill / Wagner / Panthers
WR / Tyreek Hill / Coffee / West Alabama / Dolphins
QB / Taylor Heinicke / Collins Hill / Old Dominion / Chargers
S / Jay Ward / Colquitt County / LSU / Vikings
TE / Gerald Everett / Columbia / South Alabama / Bears
LB / Quay Walker / Crisp County / Georgia / Packers
RB / Jahmyr Gibbs / Dalton / Alabama / Lions
DL / Leonard Floyd / Dodge County / Georgia / 49ers
DT / Montravius Adams / Dooly County / Auburn / Steelers
OT / Travis Glover / Dooly County / Georgia State / Packers
DE / Will Anderson Jr. / Dutchtown / Alabama / Texans
RB / Antonio Gibson / Eagle’s Landing / Memphis / Patriots
DT / Sheldon Rankins / Eastside / Louisville / Bengals
CB / Eric Stokes / Eastside / Georgia / Packers
WR / Mecole Hardman / Elbert County / Georgia / Chiefs
RB / Keaton Mitchell-IJ / ELCA / East Carolina / Ravens
DL / Justin Eboigbe / Forest Park / Alabama / Chargers
DT / Jeremiah Ledbetter / Gainesville / Arkansas / Jaguars
QB / Deshaun Watson / Gainesville / Clemson / Browns
RB / DeeJay Dallas / Glynn Academy / Miami (Fla.) / Cardinals
OT / Wanya Morris / Grayson / Oklahoma / Chiefs
LB / Owen Pappoe / Grayson / Auburn / Cardinals
QB / Davis Mills / Greater Atlanta Christian / Stanford / Texans
WR / Kalif Raymond / Greater Atlanta Christian / Holy Cross / Lions
WR / Darius Slayton / Greater Atlanta Christian / Auburn / Giants
OT / D’Ante Smith-IJ / Grovetown / East Carolina / Bengals
DL / Kingsley Enagbare / Hapeville Charter / South Carolina / Packers
OLB / Arden Key / Hapeville Charter / LSU / Titans
S / Chris Smith II / Hapeville Charter / Georgia / Raiders
QB / Justin Fields / Harrison / Ohio State / Steelers
CB / Darrell Baker Jr. / Hephzibah / Georgia Southern / Titans
LB / Bradley Chubb-IJ / Hillgrove / N.C. State / Dolphins
TE / Evan Engram / Hillgrove / Mississippi / Jaguars
DE / Myles Murphy-IJ / Hillgrove / Clemson / Bengals
TE / Chigoziem Okonkwo / Hillgrove / Maryland / Titans
DB / Jaylen McCollough / Hillgrove / Tennessee / Rams
OLB / Jonathan Greenard / Hiram / Florida / Vikings
TE / Harrison Bryant / John Milledge Academy / Florida Atlantic / Raiders
CB / Cameron Sutton-SUS / Jonesboro / Tennesse / Steelers
S / Joey Blount / Landmark Christian / Virginia / Cardinals
CB / Jaylen Watson / Laney / Washington State / Chiefs
DE / Derrick Brown / Lanier / Auburn / Panthers
LB / Otis Reese IV / Lee County / Ole Miss / Titans
S / Jammie Robinson / Lee County / Florida State / Panthers
LB / Mark Robinson / Lee County / Ole Miss / Steelers
LB / Raekwon McMillan / Liberty County / Ohio State / Patriots
OT / Broderick Jones / Lithonia / Georgia / Steelers
LB / Jamin Davis / Long County / Kentucky / Commanders
WR / Bub Means / Lovejoy / Pittsburgh / Saints
CB / Kenny Moore II / Lowndes / Valdosta State / Colts
DB / Kevin Byard III / M.L. King / Middle Tennessee / Bears
LB / Roquan Smith / Macon County / Georgia / Ravens
WR / Ramel Keyton / Marietta / Tennessee / Raiders
OLB / Azeez Ojulari / Marietta / Georgia / Giants
OLB / B.J. Ojulari-IJ / Marietta / LSU / Cardinals
RB / Kimani Vidal / Marietta / Troy / Chargers
S / Kyle Hamilton / Marist / Notre Dame / Ravens
DE / Malik Herring / Mary Persons / Georgia / Chiefs
CB / Dee Williams / Mary Persons / Tennessee / Seahawks
DE / Dalvin Tomlinson / McDonough / Alabama / Browns
WR / Javon Baker / McEachern / Central Florida / Patriots
OG / Chuma Edoga-IJ / McEachern / Southern California / Cowboys
DT / Grover Stewart / Mitchell County / Albany State / Colts
LB / Jamal Hill / Morrow / Oregon / Texans
DL / Robert Beal Jr. / Norcross / Georgia / 49ers
P / Jake Camarda / Norcross / Georgia / Buccaneers
OLB / Lorenzo Carter / Norcross / Georgia / Falcons
RB / Alvin Kamara / Norcross / Tennessee / Saints
OLB / YaYa Diaby / North Clayton / Louisville / Buccaneers
CB / Kindle Vildor / North Clayton / Georgia Southern / Lions
WR / Josh Downs / North Gwinnett / North Carolina / Colts
RB / Tyler Goodson / North Gwinnett / Iowa / Colts
CB / D.J. Turner II / North Gwinnett / Michigan State / Bengals
WR / Ladd McConkey / North Murray / Georgia / Chargers
WR / Chris Conley / North Paulding / Georgia / 49ers
K / Wil Lutz / Northgate / Georgia State / Broncos
OL / Jamaree Salyer / Pace Academy / Georgia / Chargers
OT / Andrew Thomas / Pace Academy / Georgia / Giants
WR / Malik Washington / Parkview / Virginia / Dolphins
WR / Demarcus Robinson / Peach County / Florida / Rams
OT / Orlando Brown Jr. / Peachtree Ridge / Oklahoma / Bengals
TE / Payne Durham / Peachtree Ridge / Purdue / Buccaneers
DT / Cameron Heyward / Peachtree Ridge / Ohio State / Steelers
FB / Connor Heyward / Peachtree Ridge / Michigan State / Steelers
QB / Stetson Bennett / Pierce County / Georgia / Rams
TE / Charlie Woerner / Rabun County / Georgia / Falcons
S / Vonn Bell / Ridgeland / Ohio State / Bengals
C/G / Bucky Williams / Ringgold / Appalachian State / Chargers
LB / Neville Hewitt / Rockdale County / Marshall / Texans
DT / Grady Jarrett / Rockdale County / Clemson / Falcons
S / Xavier McKinney / Roswell / Alabama / Packers
QB / Malik Willis / Roswell / Liberty / Packers
LB / Ty’Ron Hopper / Roswell / Missouri / Packers
DB / Brian Branch / Sandy Creek / Alabama / Lions
CB / Mike Hilton / Sandy Creek / Mississippi / Bengals
DE / Cameron Sample-IJ / Shiloh / Tulane / Bengals
DT / Justin Jones / South Cobb / North Carolina State / Cardinals
DB / Terell Smith / South Gwinnett / Minnesota / Bears
CB / Michael Carter II / South Paulding / Duke / Jets
CB / Rock Ya-Sin / Southwest DeKalb / Temple / 49ers
CB / Dee Alford / Spalding / Tusculum College / Falcons
RB / Trey Sermon / Sprayberry / Ohio State / Colts
S / Cole Bishop / Starr’s Mill / Utah / Bills
P / Sam Martin / Starr’s Mill / Appalachian State / Bills
OG / Ben Cleveland / Stephens County / Georgia / Ravens
DL / Preston Smith / Stephenson / Mississippi State / Packers
DL / Montez Sweat / Stephenson / Mississippi State / Bears
DL / Brenton Cox Jr. / Stockbridge / Florida / Packers
WR / Rashod Bateman / Tift County / Minnesota / Ravens
DT / Devonte Wyatt / Towers / Georgia / Packers
WR / Jamari Thrash / Troup / Louisville / Browns
TE / Jordan Akins / Union Grove / UCF / Browns
DE / Travon Walker / Upson-Lee / Georgia / Jaguars
TE / Jaheim Bell / Valdosta / Florida State / Patriots
OL / Hunter Nourzad / Walker / Penn State / Chiefs
LB / Ernest Jones, IV / Ware County / South Carolina / Titans
LB / Trevin Wallace / Wayne County / Kentucky / Panthers
C / David Andrews / Wesleyan / Georgia / Patriots
TE / Tommy Tremble / Wesleyan / Notre Dame / Panthers
CB / A.J. Terrell Jr. / Westlake / Clemson / Falcons
CB / Nate Wiggins / Westlake / Clemson / Ravens
K / Harrison Butker / Westminster / Georgia Tech / Chiefs
P / Blake Gillikin / Westminster / Penn State / Cardinals
OT / Trent Brown / Westover / Florida / Bengals
S / Kyle Dugger / Whitewater / Lenoir-Rhyne / Patriots
OLB / Bud Dupree / Wilkinson County / Kentucky / Chargets
OT / Tylan Grable / Wilkinson County / Central Florida / Bills
P / A.J. Cole / Woodward Academy / N.C. State / Raiders
IJ=Injured reserve. SUS=Suspended list.
