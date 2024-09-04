Breaking: Carlos Bocanegra out as Atlanta United’s VP and technical director
More than 150 players from Georgia on NFL rosters

About 1 in 12 NFL players played high school football in the state
Former Baldwin High and Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, an NFL rookie, is one of 12 former Georgia high school football players on the Green Bay Packers' roster.

By
46 minutes ago

More than 150 former Georgia high school football players are on active NFL rosters or injured reserve ahead of the league’s first game Thursday between the Chiefs and the Ravens, according to GHSF Daily research.

GHSF Daily’s count is 157, which is seven ahead of last year’s opening-week total that ranked fourth among states behind Texas, Florida and California and twice that of any other state. About one in 12 NFL players played high school football in Georgia, which finished first in NFL players per capita last season.

Every NFL team has at least one Georgia player, and the Packers have the most with 12. The Bengals are next with 10. The Falcons have seven, tied with three other teams for third-most.

Twenty-three Georgia NFL players are rookies. They include 2023 first-round picks Amarius Mims of Bleckley County and Nate Wiggins of Westlake. The school with the most current NFL players is Hillgrove with five. Marietta, Norcross and Peachtree Ridge have four apiece.

The list below includes active, injured and suspended players as of noon Tuesday. It does not include practice-squad players.

S / D’Anthony Bell / Alcovy / West Florida / Browns

QB / Joshua Dobbs / Alpharetta / Tennessee / 49ers

CB / Jaycee Horn / Alpharetta / South Carolina / Panthers

WR / Jakobi Meyers / Arabia Mountain / N.C. State / Raiders

CB / Andrew Booth / Archer / Clemson / Cowboys

OL / Joshua Ezeudu / Archer / North Carolina / Giants

DL / Colby Wooden / Archer / Auburn / Packers

CB / Qwan’tez Stiggers / B.E.S.T. Academy / Lane / Jets

RB / Dameon Pierce / Bainbridge / Florida / Texans

S / Javon Bullard / Baldwin / Georgia / Packers

OT / Amarius Mims / Bleckley County / Georgia / Bengals

LB / J.D. Bertrand / Blessed Trinity / Notre Dame / Falcons

LS / Nick Moore / Brookwood / Georgia / Ravens

OT / Warren McClendon Jr. / Brunswick / Georgia / Rams

CB / Darius Slay Jr. / Brunswick / Mississippi State / Eagles

DB / Josh Blackwell / Buford / Duke / Bears

LS / Blake Ferguson / Buford / LSU / Dolphins

LS / Reid Ferguson / Buford / LSU / Bills

TE / Davis Allen / Calhoun / Clemson / Rams

LB / Baylon Spector / Calhoun / Clemson / Bills

RB / Tank Bigsby / Callaway / Auburn / Jaguars

OLB / Nolan Smith Jr. / Calvary Day / Georgia / Eagles

LS / Josh Harris / Carrollton / Auburn / Chargers

CB / Jonathan Jones / Carrollton / Auburn / Patriots

G / Dylan Parham / Carrollton / Memphis / Raiders

QB / Trevor Lawrence / Cartersville / Clemson / Jaguars

OLB / DeAngelo Malone / Cedar Grove / Western Kentucky / Falcons

TE / Jelani Woods-IJ / Cedar Grove / Virginia / Colts

RB / Nick Chubb-IJ / Cedartown / Georgia / Browns

LB / Cam Gill-IJ / Chapel Hill / Wagner / Panthers

WR / Tyreek Hill / Coffee / West Alabama / Dolphins

QB / Taylor Heinicke / Collins Hill / Old Dominion / Chargers

S / Jay Ward / Colquitt County / LSU / Vikings

TE / Gerald Everett / Columbia / South Alabama / Bears

LB / Quay Walker / Crisp County / Georgia / Packers

RB / Jahmyr Gibbs / Dalton / Alabama / Lions

DL / Leonard Floyd / Dodge County / Georgia / 49ers

DT / Montravius Adams / Dooly County / Auburn / Steelers

OT / Travis Glover / Dooly County / Georgia State / Packers

DE / Will Anderson Jr. / Dutchtown / Alabama / Texans

RB / Antonio Gibson / Eagle’s Landing / Memphis / Patriots

DT / Sheldon Rankins / Eastside / Louisville / Bengals

CB / Eric Stokes / Eastside / Georgia / Packers

WR / Mecole Hardman / Elbert County / Georgia / Chiefs

RB / Keaton Mitchell-IJ / ELCA / East Carolina / Ravens

DL / Justin Eboigbe / Forest Park / Alabama / Chargers

DT / Jeremiah Ledbetter / Gainesville / Arkansas / Jaguars

QB / Deshaun Watson / Gainesville / Clemson / Browns

RB / DeeJay Dallas / Glynn Academy / Miami (Fla.) / Cardinals

OT / Wanya Morris / Grayson / Oklahoma / Chiefs

LB / Owen Pappoe / Grayson / Auburn / Cardinals

QB / Davis Mills / Greater Atlanta Christian / Stanford / Texans

WR / Kalif Raymond / Greater Atlanta Christian / Holy Cross / Lions

WR / Darius Slayton / Greater Atlanta Christian / Auburn / Giants

OT / D’Ante Smith-IJ / Grovetown / East Carolina / Bengals

DL / Kingsley Enagbare / Hapeville Charter / South Carolina / Packers

OLB / Arden Key / Hapeville Charter / LSU / Titans

S / Chris Smith II / Hapeville Charter / Georgia / Raiders

QB / Justin Fields / Harrison / Ohio State / Steelers

CB / Darrell Baker Jr. / Hephzibah / Georgia Southern / Titans

LB / Bradley Chubb-IJ / Hillgrove / N.C. State / Dolphins

TE / Evan Engram / Hillgrove / Mississippi / Jaguars

DE / Myles Murphy-IJ / Hillgrove / Clemson / Bengals

TE / Chigoziem Okonkwo / Hillgrove / Maryland / Titans

DB / Jaylen McCollough / Hillgrove / Tennessee / Rams

OLB / Jonathan Greenard / Hiram / Florida / Vikings

TE / Harrison Bryant / John Milledge Academy / Florida Atlantic / Raiders

CB / Cameron Sutton-SUS / Jonesboro / Tennesse / Steelers

S / Joey Blount / Landmark Christian / Virginia / Cardinals

CB / Jaylen Watson / Laney / Washington State / Chiefs

DE / Derrick Brown / Lanier / Auburn / Panthers

LB / Otis Reese IV / Lee County / Ole Miss / Titans

S / Jammie Robinson / Lee County / Florida State / Panthers

LB / Mark Robinson / Lee County / Ole Miss / Steelers

LB / Raekwon McMillan / Liberty County / Ohio State / Patriots

OT / Broderick Jones / Lithonia / Georgia / Steelers

LB / Jamin Davis / Long County / Kentucky / Commanders

WR / Bub Means / Lovejoy / Pittsburgh / Saints

CB / Kenny Moore II / Lowndes / Valdosta State / Colts

DB / Kevin Byard III / M.L. King / Middle Tennessee / Bears

LB / Roquan Smith / Macon County / Georgia / Ravens

WR / Ramel Keyton / Marietta / Tennessee / Raiders

OLB / Azeez Ojulari / Marietta / Georgia / Giants

OLB / B.J. Ojulari-IJ / Marietta / LSU / Cardinals

RB / Kimani Vidal / Marietta / Troy / Chargers

S / Kyle Hamilton / Marist / Notre Dame / Ravens

DE / Malik Herring / Mary Persons / Georgia / Chiefs

CB / Dee Williams / Mary Persons / Tennessee / Seahawks

DE / Dalvin Tomlinson / McDonough / Alabama / Browns

WR / Javon Baker / McEachern / Central Florida / Patriots

OG / Chuma Edoga-IJ / McEachern / Southern California / Cowboys

DT / Grover Stewart / Mitchell County / Albany State / Colts

LB / Jamal Hill / Morrow / Oregon / Texans

DL / Robert Beal Jr. / Norcross / Georgia / 49ers

P / Jake Camarda / Norcross / Georgia / Buccaneers

OLB / Lorenzo Carter / Norcross / Georgia / Falcons

RB / Alvin Kamara / Norcross / Tennessee / Saints

OLB / YaYa Diaby / North Clayton / Louisville / Buccaneers

CB / Kindle Vildor / North Clayton / Georgia Southern / Lions

WR / Josh Downs / North Gwinnett / North Carolina / Colts

RB / Tyler Goodson / North Gwinnett / Iowa / Colts

CB / D.J. Turner II / North Gwinnett / Michigan State / Bengals

WR / Ladd McConkey / North Murray / Georgia / Chargers

WR / Chris Conley / North Paulding / Georgia / 49ers

K / Wil Lutz / Northgate / Georgia State / Broncos

OL / Jamaree Salyer / Pace Academy / Georgia / Chargers

OT / Andrew Thomas / Pace Academy / Georgia / Giants

WR / Malik Washington / Parkview / Virginia / Dolphins

WR / Demarcus Robinson / Peach County / Florida / Rams

OT / Orlando Brown Jr. / Peachtree Ridge / Oklahoma / Bengals

TE / Payne Durham / Peachtree Ridge / Purdue / Buccaneers

DT / Cameron Heyward / Peachtree Ridge / Ohio State / Steelers

FB / Connor Heyward / Peachtree Ridge / Michigan State / Steelers

QB / Stetson Bennett / Pierce County / Georgia / Rams

TE / Charlie Woerner / Rabun County / Georgia / Falcons

S / Vonn Bell / Ridgeland / Ohio State / Bengals

C/G / Bucky Williams / Ringgold / Appalachian State / Chargers

LB / Neville Hewitt / Rockdale County / Marshall / Texans

DT / Grady Jarrett / Rockdale County / Clemson / Falcons

S / Xavier McKinney / Roswell / Alabama / Packers

QB / Malik Willis / Roswell / Liberty / Packers

LB / Ty’Ron Hopper / Roswell / Missouri / Packers

DB / Brian Branch / Sandy Creek / Alabama / Lions

CB / Mike Hilton / Sandy Creek / Mississippi / Bengals

DE / Cameron Sample-IJ / Shiloh / Tulane / Bengals

DT / Justin Jones / South Cobb / North Carolina State / Cardinals

DB / Terell Smith / South Gwinnett / Minnesota / Bears

CB / Michael Carter II / South Paulding / Duke / Jets

CB / Rock Ya-Sin / Southwest DeKalb / Temple / 49ers

CB / Dee Alford / Spalding / Tusculum College / Falcons

RB / Trey Sermon / Sprayberry / Ohio State / Colts

S / Cole Bishop / Starr’s Mill / Utah / Bills

P / Sam Martin / Starr’s Mill / Appalachian State / Bills

OG / Ben Cleveland / Stephens County / Georgia / Ravens

DL / Preston Smith / Stephenson / Mississippi State / Packers

DL / Montez Sweat / Stephenson / Mississippi State / Bears

DL / Brenton Cox Jr. / Stockbridge / Florida / Packers

WR / Rashod Bateman / Tift County / Minnesota / Ravens

DT / Devonte Wyatt / Towers / Georgia / Packers

WR / Jamari Thrash / Troup / Louisville / Browns

TE / Jordan Akins / Union Grove / UCF / Browns

DE / Travon Walker / Upson-Lee / Georgia / Jaguars

TE / Jaheim Bell / Valdosta / Florida State / Patriots

OL / Hunter Nourzad / Walker / Penn State / Chiefs

LB / Ernest Jones, IV / Ware County / South Carolina / Titans

LB / Trevin Wallace / Wayne County / Kentucky / Panthers

C / David Andrews / Wesleyan / Georgia / Patriots

TE / Tommy Tremble / Wesleyan / Notre Dame / Panthers

CB / A.J. Terrell Jr.  / Westlake / Clemson / Falcons

CB / Nate Wiggins / Westlake / Clemson / Ravens

K / Harrison Butker / Westminster / Georgia Tech / Chiefs

P / Blake Gillikin / Westminster / Penn State / Cardinals

OT / Trent Brown / Westover / Florida / Bengals

S / Kyle Dugger / Whitewater / Lenoir-Rhyne / Patriots

OLB / Bud Dupree / Wilkinson County / Kentucky / Chargets

OT / Tylan Grable / Wilkinson County / Central Florida / Bills

P / A.J. Cole / Woodward Academy / N.C. State / Raiders

IJ=Injured reserve. SUS=Suspended list.

