List: More than 140 state players active on NFL opening rosters

More than 140 former Georgia high school football players are on active NFL rosters ahead of the league’s first game Thursday between the Chiefs and the Lions.

Every NFL team has at least one Georgia player, and the Falcons have the most with nine. The Ravens are next with eight. The reigning champion Chiefs have six.

The roughly 150 Georgia players on active rosters is similar to last year’s total, which ranked fourth among states behind Texas, Florida and California and twice that of any other state.

Twenty-nine Georgia NFL players, or about one in five, are rookies. They include 2023 first-round picks Will Anderson of Dutchtown, Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Broderick Jones of Lithonia, Myles Murphy of Hillgrove and Nolan Smith of Calvary Day.

In with the new has its downside, though. Some long-time Georgia players recently cut were Bradley Roby of Peachtree Ridge, Reshard Perriman of Arabia Mountain, Cameron Erving of Colquitt County and Kenyan Drake of Hillgrove.

Norcross has the most Georgia NFL players with five. One is Robert Beal, who did not play his senior season and graduated from Peachtree Ridge. Greater Atlanta Christian, Hillgrove and Peachtree Ridge have four NFL players apiece.

The list below includes active, injured and suspended players as of noon Tuesday. It does not include practice-squad players.

IJ=Injured reserve. SUS=Suspended list. HO=Holdout.

POS Player High School College NFL YR DB D'Anthony Bell Alcovy West Florida Browns 2 CB Jaycee Horn Alpharetta South Carolina Panthers 3 QB Joshua Dobbs Alpharetta Tennessee Cardinals 7 WR Jakobi Meyers Arabia Mountain N.C. State Raiders 5 CB Andrew Booth Archer Clemson Vikings 2 DE Colby Wooden Archer Auburn Packers R G Joshua Ezeudu Archer North Carolina Giants 2 RB Dameon Pierce Bainbridge Florida Texans 2 LS Nick Moore-IJ Brookwood Georgia Ravens 3 CB Darius Slay Brunswick Mississippi State Eagles 11 DB Tracy Walker III Brunswick Louisana-Lafayette Lions 6 OT Warren McClendon Jr. Brunswick Georgia Rams R LS Blake Ferguson Buford LSU Dolphins 4 CB Josh Blackwell Buford Duke Bears 2 LB Baylon Spector Calhoun Clemson Bills 2 TE Davis Allen Calhoun Clemson Rams R RB Tank Bigsby Callaway Auburn Jaguars R LB Nolan Smith Calvary Day Georgia Eagles R MLB Jarrad Davis-IJ Camden County Florida Giants 6 LB Myjai Sanders Camden County Cincinnati Cardinals 2 G Dylan Parham Carrollton Memphis Raiders 2 DB Jonathan Jones Carrollton Auburn Patriots 8 LS Josh Harris Carrollton Auburn Chargers 12 QB Trevor Lawrence Cartersville Clemson Jaguars 3 OT Chris Hubbard Carver-Columbus UAB Titans 10 LB DeAngelo Malone Cedar Grove Western Kentucky Falcons 2 TE Jelani Woods Cedar Grove Virginia Colts 2 RB Nick Chubb Cedartown Georgia Browns 6 LB Cam Gill Chapel Hill Wagner Buccaneers 4 RB Brittain Brown-IJ Cherokee UCLA Raiders 2 WR Tyreek Hill Coffee West Alabama Dolphins 8 QB Taylor Heinicke Collins Hill Old Dominion Falcons 9 CB Jay Ward Colquitt County LSU Vikings R TE Gerald Everett Columbia South Alabama Chargers 7 CB Damarion Williams Community Christian Houston Ravens 2 P Chris Jones-HO Coosa Carson-Newman Chiefs 8 LB Quay Walker Crisp County Georgia Packers 2 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Dalton Alabama Lions R LB Leonard Floyd Dodge County Georgia Bills 8 DT Montravius Adams Dooly County Auburn Steelers 7 LB Will Anderson Jr. Dutchtown Alabama Texans R RB Antonio Gibson Eagle's Landing Memphis Commanders 4 CB Eric Stokes-IJ Eastside Georgia Packers 3 DT Sheldon Rankins Eastside Louisville Texans 8 WR Mecole Hardman Elbert County Georgia Jets 5 RB Keaton Mitchell ELCA East Carolina Ravens R QB Deshaun Watson Gainesville Clemson Browns 7 DE Jeremiah Ledbetter Gainesville Arkansas Jaguars 2 RB DeeJay Dallas Glynn Academy Miami (Fla.) Seahawks 4 LB Owen Pappoe Grayson Auburn Cardinals R OT Wanya Morris Grayson Oklahoma Chiefs R DT Christopher Hinton Greater Atlanta Christian Michigan Chargers 1 WR Darius Slayton Greater Atlanta Christian Auburn Giants 5 QB Davis Mills Greater Atlanta Christian Stanford Texans 3 WR Kalif Raymond Greater Atlanta Christian Holy Cross Lions 7 OT D'Ante Smith Grovetown East Carolina Bengals 3 DE Arden Key Hapeville Charter LSU Titans 6 S Chris Smith II Hapeville Charter Georgia Raiders R LB Kingsley Enagbare Hapeville Charter South Carolina Packers 2 QB Justin Fields Harrison Ohio State Bears 3 DB Darrell Baker Jr. Hephzibah Georgia Southern Colts 1 DE Bradley Chubb Hillgrove N.C. State Dolphins 6 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Hillgrove Maryland Titans 2 TE Evan Engram Hillgrove Mississippi Jaguars 7 DE Myles Murphy Hillgrove Clemson Bengals R DE Jonathan Greenard Hiram Florida Texans 4 C Trey Hill Houston County Georgia Bengals 3 TE Harrison Bryant John Milledge Academy Florida Atlantic Browns 4 DB Cameron Sutton Jonesboro Tennesse Lions 7 WR Penny Hart-IJ King's Ridge Christian Georgia State Falcons 4 S Joey Blount-IJ Landmark Christian Virginia Seahawks 2 CB Jaylen Watson Laney Washington State Chiefs 2 DT Derrick Brown Lanier Auburn Panthers 4 S Jammie Robinson Lee County Florida State Panthers R LB Mark Robinson Lee County Ole Miss Steelers 2 LB Raekwon McMillan-IJ Liberty County Ohio State Patriots 6 OT Broderick Jones Lithonia Georgia Steelers R LB Jamin Davis Long County Kentucky Commanders 3 OT Elijah Wilkinson Lovejoy Massachusetts Cardinals 7 CB Kenny Moore II Lowndes Valdosta State Colts 7 FS Kevin Byard M.L. King Middle Tennessee Titans 8 LB Roquan Smith Macon County Georgia Ravens 6 LB Azeez Ojulari Marietta Georgia Giants 3 LB B.J. Ojulari Marietta LSU Cardinals R SAF Rashad Torrence II-IJ Marietta Florida Rams R TE John FitzPatrick Marist Georgia Falcons 2 S Kyle Hamilton Marist Notre Dame Ravens 2 DE Malik Herring Mary Persons Georgia Chiefs 3 DE Dalvin Tomlinson McDonough Alabama Browns 7 G Tremayne Anchrum McEachern Clemson Rams 4 CB Christian Holmes McNair Oklahoma State Commanders 2 DE Carl Lawson Milton Auburn Jets 7 DT Grover Stewart Mitchell County Albany State Colts 7 WR Michael Gallup Monroe Area Colorado State Cowboys 6 WR Jalen Virgil-IJ Mountain View Appalachian State Broncos 2 CB Tay Gowan-IJ Newton UCF Vikings 2 RB Alvin Kamara-SUS Norcross Tennessee Saints 7 P Jake Camarda Norcross Georgia Buccaneers 2 LB Lorenzo Carter Norcross Georgia Falcons 6 OG Max Garcia Norcross Florida Saints 9 EDGE Robert Beal Jr. Norcross Georgia 49ers R CB Kindle Vildor North Clayton Georgia Southern Titans 4 DE YaYa Diaby North Clayton Louisville Buccaneers R TE Darren Waller North Cobb Georgia Tech Giants 7 TE C.J. Uzomah North Gwinnett Auburn Jets 9 CB D.J. Turner II North Gwinnett Michigan State Bengals R WR Josh Downs North Gwinnett North Carolina Colts R DB Brandon Facyson Northgate Virginia Tech Raiders 6 K Wil Lutz Northgate Georgia State Broncos 8 CB Steven Nelson Northside-Warner Robins Oregon State Texans 9 RB Chris Rodriguez Ola Kentucky Commanders R OT Andrew Thomas Pace Academy Georgia Giants 4 RB Deon Jackson Pace Academy North Carolina Colts 3 G Jamaree Salyer Pace Academy Georgia Chargers 2 WR Demarcus Robinson Peach County Florida Rams 8 WR Kearis Jackson Peach County Georgia Titans R DE Cameron Heyward Peachtree Ridge Ohio State Steelers 13 FB Connor Heyward Peachtree Ridge Michigan State Steelers 2 OT Orlando Brown Peachtree Ridge Oklahoma Bengals 6 TE Payne Durham Peachtree Ridge Purdue Buccaneers R QB Stetson Bennett Pierce County Georgia Rams R TE Charlie Woerner Rabun County Georgia 49ers 4 S Vonn Bell Ridgeland Ohio State Panthers 8 DT Grady Jarrett Rockdale County Clemson Falcons 9 LB Neville Hewitt Rockdale County Marshall Texans 9 QB Malik Willis Roswell Liberty Titans 2 S Xavier McKinney Roswell Alabama Giants 4 S Brian Branch Sandy Creek Alabama Lions R CB Mike Hilton Sandy Creek Mississippi Bengals 7 DE Cameron Sample Shiloh Tulane Bengals 3 DT Justin Jones South Cobb North Carolina State Bears 6 CB Terell Smith South Gwinnett Minnesota Bears R CB Michael Carter II South Paulding Duke Jets 3 CB Rock Ya-Sin Southwest DeKalb Temple Ravens 5 DB Dee Alford Spalding Tusculum College Falcons 2 RB Jerick McKinnon Sprayberry Georgia Southern Chiefs 10 RB Trey Sermon-IJ Sprayberry Ohio State Eagles 3 P Sam Martin Starr's Mill Appalachian State Bills 11 LB Justin Houston Statesboro Georgia Panthers 13 OG Ben Cleveland Stephens County Georgia Ravens 3 LB D.J. Wonnum Stephenson South Carolina Vikings 4 DE Montez Sweat Stephenson Mississippi State Commanders 5 LB Preston Smith Stephenson Mississippi State Packers 9 LB Brenton Cox Jr. Stockbridge Florida Packers R LB Thomas Incoom Stone Mountain Central Michigan Broncos R WR Rashod Bateman Tift County Minnesota Ravens 3 DT Devonte Wyatt Towers Georgia Packers 2 DT Jonathan Ledbetter Tucker Georgia Cardinals 3 TE Jordan Akins Union Grove UCF Browns 6 LB Travon Walker Upson-Lee Georgia Jaguars 2 LB Ernest Jones Ware County South Carolina Rams 3 C David Andrews Wesleyan Georgia Patriots 9 TE Tommy Tremble Wesleyan Notre Dame Panthers 3 DB A.J. Terrell Westlake Clemson Falcons 4 K Harrison Butker Westminster Georgia Tech Chiefs 7 OT Trent Brown Westover Florida Patriots 9 S Kareem Jackson Westside-Macon Alabama Broncos 14 S Kyle Dugger Whitewater Lenoir-Rhyne Patriots 4 OLB Bud Dupree Wilkinson County Kentucky Falcons 9 DB Chandon Sullivan Winder-Barrow Georgia State Steelers 6 P A.J. Cole Woodward Academy N.C. State Raiders 5 DE Henry Anderson-IJ Woodward Academy Stanford Panthers 9

