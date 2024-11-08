Milton, Carrollton, Buford inch up in national high school football rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
13. (12) Milton
18. (18) Lee County
19. (17) Buford
23. (30) Carrollton
45. (52) North Gwinnett
58. (85) Lowndes
59. (47) Douglas County
64. (NR) Grayson
65. (74) Thomas Co. Central
89. (80) Hughes
90. (91) North Cobb
(Top 25)
3. (4) Milton
7. (8) Carrollton
14. (14) Buford
(Top 100)
2. (3) Milton
6. (7) Carrollton
12. (12) Buford
28. (29) Douglas County
30. (30) Lee County
49. (52) Collins Hill
50. (53) Grayson
52. (55) Thomas Co. Central
55. (58) North Gwinnett
58. (62) Hughes
63. (NR) Roswell
74. (66) Gainesville
85. (85) Mill Creek
(Top 100)
17. (17) Lee County
22. (18) Carrollton
29. (27) Milton
36. (35) Buford
49. (57) Thomas Co. Central
52. (51) North Cobb
60. (59) North Gwinnett
62. (68) Grayson
67. (69) Douglas County
75. (78) Hughes
97. (89) Coffee
100. (92) Collins Hill
(Top 100)
3. (4) Milton
10. (10) Carrollton
21. (22) Buford
25. (29) North Gwinnett
31. (37) Collins Hill
32. (38) Mill Creek
47. (49) Lee County
59. (60) Coffee
64. (65) Grayson
65. (70) Douglas County
68. (73) Thomas Co. Central
72. (89) Roswell
82. (82) Gainesville
91. (91) Norcross
93. (96) North Cobb
(Top 25)
5. (6) Milton
8. (9) Carrollton
15. (16) Buford
(Top 25)
2. (3) Milton
11. (11) Buford
18. (19) Carrollton
(Top 25)
3. (4) Milton
5. (6) Carrollton
11. (11) Buford
19. (22) North Gwinnett
