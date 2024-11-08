High School Sports
Milton, Carrollton, Buford inch up in national high school football rankings

Milton players run through the school’s banner before their game against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Milton players run through the school’s banner before their game against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
15 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

13. (12) Milton

18. (18) Lee County

19. (17) Buford

23. (30) Carrollton

45. (52) North Gwinnett

58. (85) Lowndes

59. (47) Douglas County

64. (NR) Grayson

65. (74) Thomas Co. Central

89. (80) Hughes

90. (91) North Cobb

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (4) Milton

7. (8) Carrollton

14. (14) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

2. (3) Milton

6. (7) Carrollton

12. (12) Buford

28. (29) Douglas County

30. (30) Lee County

49. (52) Collins Hill

50. (53) Grayson

52. (55) Thomas Co. Central

55. (58) North Gwinnett

58. (62) Hughes

63. (NR) Roswell

74. (66) Gainesville

85. (85) Mill Creek

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

17. (17) Lee County

22. (18) Carrollton

29. (27) Milton

36. (35) Buford

49. (57) Thomas Co. Central

52. (51) North Cobb

60. (59) North Gwinnett

62. (68) Grayson

67. (69) Douglas County

75. (78) Hughes

97. (89) Coffee

100. (92) Collins Hill

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (4) Milton

10. (10) Carrollton

21. (22) Buford

25. (29) North Gwinnett

31. (37) Collins Hill

32. (38) Mill Creek

47. (49) Lee County

59. (60) Coffee

64. (65) Grayson

65. (70) Douglas County

68. (73) Thomas Co. Central

72. (89) Roswell

82. (82) Gainesville

91. (91) Norcross

93. (96) North Cobb

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (6) Milton

8. (9) Carrollton

15. (16) Buford

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

2. (3) Milton

11. (11) Buford

18. (19) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

3. (4) Milton

5. (6) Carrollton

11. (11) Buford

19. (22) North Gwinnett

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

