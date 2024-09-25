Midseason Super 11 update: 7 selections playing for undefeated teams

*Antwann Hill, Houston County: Hill is 111-of-161 passing for 1,490 yards and 19 touchdowns with only one interception for a 4-1 team that is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A. Hill was leading the state in passing yards until his team’s bye last week. Hill has improved significantly on his junior numbers and resembles statistically the sophomore player who had a breakout season and made first-team all-state. Houston County enters its Region 2-5A schedule this week. Coming soon is a gantlet of No. 2 Lee County, No. 3 Thomas County Central and No. 4 Coffee. Hill remains committed to Memphis.

*Ousmane Kromah, Lee County: Kromah has rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 carries (9.2 per carry) and caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for a 5-0 team ranked No. 2 in Class 5A. Most of Lee County’s games have been blowouts, so Kromah’s time has been limited. There’s no reason to expect that Kromah won’t rush for more than 1,500 yards for a fourth consecutive season. Kromah, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry are the only Super 11 players still uncommitted. Kromah plans to announce his choice Saturday.

*Julian Lewis, Carrollton: Lewis is 101-of-132 passing for 1,377 yards and 21 touchdowns with three interceptions for a 6-0 team ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. His completion percentage is 76.5%, the highest of his career as a three-year starter. He has 117 career TD passes, three short of Harrison Bailey’s state record for the highest classification. Carrollton, seeking its first state title since 1998, has beaten four ranked opponents. Many expect Carrollton’s Dec. 1 regular-season finale against No. 5 Douglas County to be for the Region 2-6A title. Lewis remains committed to Southern Cal.

*Luke Nickel, Milton: Nickell is 63-of-94 passing for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions for a 5-0 team ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and top five of five national polls. His numbers are behind his pace of 2023, when he passed for 3,914 yards and 39 touchdowns, won a state title and was the Class 7A offensive player of the year, but he can hang his hat on victories vs. nationally ranked Buford and American Heritage, Fla., against which he was a combined 29-of-45 for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Milton faces No. 6 Gainesville and No. 7 Roswell next week in region play. Nickel remains committed to Miami.

*Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central: Reddick, a defensive back, made news four days after the Super 11 was announced when he switched his commitment from Central Florida to Southern Cal. He began the season injured. In his first game back Aug. 30, he returned an interception 106 yards for a touchdown and a punt 50 yards for a score against Florida State High. Thomas County Central is 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 5A and faces three top-10 teams in its region play, starting with No. 2 Lee County on Friday.

*Justus Terry, Manchester: Terry, a defensive lineman, has not played since an Aug. 23 game against Upson-Lee for reasons that Manchester coach Demonta Prather would not elaborate on. “The safest thing to say is he’s not playing right now, ‘’ Favors said. Prather said Terry is still working out, and his return would be a boost to what is still Class A Division II’s best defense so far. Terry had 10 solo tackles and two tackles for losses, in his lone game, a 6-0 victory over Upson-Lee. Terry is a consensus top-10 senior national recruit who is uncommitted. Terry is visiting Alabama this weekend for the Alabama-Georgia game.

*Zayden Walker, Schley County: Walker, a linebacker, has 20 solo tackles and 6.5 tackles for losses. He has scored three rushing touchdowns on short-yardage plays and caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Schley County graduated perhaps the best senior class in its history, so while the Wildcats were 34-6 in Walker’s first three seasons, they currently are 3-3 but favored to win out and capture Region 6-A Division II. Walker remains committed to Georgia.

*C.J. Wiley, Milton: Wiley has 18 receptions for 356 yards and four touchdowns. He’s off his 2023 pace that netted him a state-leading 1,473 yards, but Wiley had only 373 yards this time last year before breaking out in region play and five playoff games. Milton now has an elite second option at receiver, transfer Ethan Barbour, a Georgia-committed tight end with 17 receptions for 307 yards. Wiley remains committed to Florida State.

*Elyiss Williams, Camden County: Williams, a tight end, has a career-high 33 receptions after only five games, all victories for a team ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. Camden County is throwing the ball much more this year, and Williams has 457 receiving yards and six touchdowns. At 6 feet, 7 inches, 240 pounds, Williams also is an outstanding blocker. Camden’s schedule is about to get much tougher with Valdosta, Richmond Hill and Lowndes the next three weeks. All are 5-0. Then comes Colquitt County. Williams remains committed to Georgia.

