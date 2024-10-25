Metter vs. Jenkins County highlights ranked Class A Division II weekend

A key ranked Region 3 matchup between No. 9 Metter and No. 10 Jenkins County will highlight the weekend play in Class A Division II.

The programs have played 39 times with Metter leading the series 25-11-3. Jenkins County is trying for its first victory against Metter since 2009 (20-7). Aside from a 21-21 tie in 2000, Jenkins had not beaten Metter since four consecutive games from 1964-67. The teams first played in 1952, which ended in a 13-6 victory for Metter.

Both teams are 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. Metter is coming off a 12-6 victory against McIntosh County Academy, and Jenkins County defeated Bryan County 34-0.