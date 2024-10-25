Metter vs. Jenkins County highlights ranked Class A Division II weekend

A key ranked Region 3 matchup between No. 9 Metter and No. 10 Jenkins County will highlight the weekend play in Class A Division II.
The programs have played 39 times with Metter leading the series 25-11-3. Jenkins County is trying for its first victory against Metter since 2009 (20-7). Aside from a 21-21 tie in 2000, Jenkins had not beaten Metter since four consecutive games from 1964-67. The teams first played in 1952, which ended in a 13-6 victory for Metter.
Both teams are 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. Metter is coming off a 12-6 victory against McIntosh County Academy, and Jenkins County defeated Bryan County 34-0.
Metter is led by quarterback Michael Ricks, who scored on a 5-yard run and passed for 38 yards to Gabe Hall for a touchdown in last week’s victory. In Jenkins County’s 37-19 victory against McIntosh County Academy on Oct. 4, Kendrick Thomas scored on 7, 3 and 4 yards, and Calvin Adams scored on a 6-yard run.
In other key region matchups:
– No. 3 Bowdon (6-2, 1-1) will host Greenville (3-4, 1-1) in a Region 7 matchup. Bowdon trails top-ranked Manchester (5-1, 2-0) and No. 8 Trion (8-1, 2-1) in the league standings.
Bowdon is led by senior quarterback Charles Maxell III, who is 78-of-125 passing for 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns with 36 carries for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Joshawia Davis leads the running game with 101 carries for 733 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Kaiden Prothro is Maxell’s favorite receiver with 33 catches for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns.
-- Lincoln County (7-0, 2-0), ranked No. 7, will host Warren County (5-2, 1-0) in a Region 8 game. Lincoln leads the standings ahead of No. 6 Greene County (6-1, 1-0), Warren County and Lake Oconee Academy (5-3, 0-2).
Class A Division II Top-10 schedule
1. (2) Manchester (5-1, 2-0) at Mt. Zion-Carroll (3-6, 0-3) in a Region 7 game.
2. (3) Brooks County (5-3, 3-0) at Charlton County (4-3, 1-1) in a Region 2 game.
3. (4) Bowdon (6-2, 1-1) vs. Greenville (3-4, 1-1) for a Region 7 game.
4. (5) Clinch County (6-1, 1-1) at Turner County (1-7, 1-2) in a Region 2 game.
5. (1) Irwin County (7-1. 2-1) vs. Lanier County (1-7, 0-3) in a Region 2 game.
6. (6) Greene County (6-1, 1-0) vs. Lake Oconee Academy (5-3, 0-2) in a Region 8 game.
7. (7) Lincoln County (7-0, 2-0) vs. Warren County (5-2, 1-0) in a Region 8 game.
8. (8) Trion (8-1, 2-1) does not play.
9. (9) Metter (6-1, 5-0) vs. No. 10 Jenkins County (6-1, 5-0) in a Region 3 game.
10. (10) Jenkins County (6-1, 5-0) at No. 9 Metter (6-1, 5-0) in a Region 3 game.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com