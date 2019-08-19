Meet the 2019 AJC Super 11

There's a 3,000-yard passer, but he won't play quarterback in college. Kobe Hudson of Troup projects as a wide receiver at Auburn. There's a 2,000-yard rusher, too. But Tank Bigsby is a 100-percent running back. He's also headed to Auburn.

Gilbert, the tight end, and Harrison Bailey, his quarterback, are teammates, the first Super 11 pair to wear the same jersey since Walton's Tyren Jones and Brandon Kublanow in 2012.

Will Anderson, Ze'Vian Capers, Tate Ratledge are the first AJC Super 11 players from their schools — Dutchtown, Denmark and Darlington, respectively. Sergio Allen is the ninth from Peach County, which now has the most in Super 11 selections in AJC history.

But with the 2019 season only days away, there remains unfinished business. Only Paul Tchio wears a state-championship ring. He got it with Milton last season. Anderson and Broderick Jones of Lithonia haven't enjoyed a playoff victory yet.

Let the games begin.

