Lists: 10 states producing most players in NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia ranks first in NFL players per capita and fourth in NFL players overall, according to High School Football America. GHSF Daily earlier this month published a list of 157 former Georgia high school players on opening-day rosters. That list included those on injured reserve. These totals identify only active players.

Per capita

73,369 - Georgia

80,306 - Louisiana

85,157 - Alabama

89,736 - Mississippi

114,924 - D.C.

122,376 - Florida

131,430 - Maryland

132,297 - Hawaii

136,317 - Utah

141,073 - North Carolina

Overall

190 - Texas

176 - Florida

168 - California

146 - Georgia

74 - North Carolina

65 - Ohio

59 - Alabama

58 - Louisiana

54 - Illinois

50 - Michigan

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

