Lists: 10 states producing most players in NFL

Georgia ranks first in NFL players per capita and fourth in NFL players overall, according to High School Football America. GHSF Daily earlier this month published a list of 157 former Georgia high school players on opening-day rosters. That list included those on injured reserve. These totals identify only active players.
Per capita
73,369 - Georgia
80,306 - Louisiana
85,157 - Alabama
89,736 - Mississippi
114,924 - D.C.
122,376 - Florida
131,430 - Maryland
132,297 - Hawaii
136,317 - Utah
141,073 - North Carolina
Overall
190 - Texas
176 - Florida
168 - California
146 - Georgia
74 - North Carolina
65 - Ohio
59 - Alabama
58 - Louisiana
54 - Illinois
50 - Michigan
