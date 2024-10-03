List: Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
9.6 - Lowndes
9.6 - Grayson
10.5 - Collins Hill
11.6 - Hillgrove
13.6 - Richmond Hill
14.2 - Carrollton
14.4 - Buford
14.8 - South Gwinnett
14.8 - Douglas County
15.4 - North Gwinnett
Class 5A
9.3 - Coffee
9.8 - Milton
10.2 - Lakeside (Evans)
12.3 - Sprayberry
12.7 - Gainesville
13.0 - River Ridge
13.0 - New Manchester
14.2 - Woodstock
14.6 - Newnan
14.7 - Decatur
Class 4A
5.4 - Marist
6.2 - North Oconee
6.5 - Cartersville
6.6 - Ola
7.5 - Cedartown
8.5 - Harris County
12.7 - Drew
12.8 - St. Pius
13.0 - Walnut Grove
13.2 - Blessed Trinity
Class 3A
7.2 - Sandy Creek
9.4 - Long County
9.6 - Westside (Augusta)
10.0 - Northwest Whitfield
10.4 - Mary Persons
12.0 - Calvary Day
12.8 - Cherokee Bluff
12.8 - LaGrange
13.4 - Douglass
15.3 - Harlem
Class 2A
6.2 - Carver (Columbus)
6.7 - Sumter County
7.0 - Pierce County
10.7 - Hebron Christian
12.6 - North Cobb Christian
12.7 - Lovett
12.8 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
14.5 - Miller Grove
15.2 - Burke County
15.2 - Carver (Atlanta)
Class A Division I
7.3 - Mount Bethel Christian
8.0 - Fannin County
8.2 - Savannah Christian
8.6 - Jasper County
9.2 - Vidalia
12.2 - Toombs County
12.2 - Lamar County
12.5 - Chattooga
12.6 - Northeast
13.2 - King’s Ridge Christian
Class A Division II
5.8 - Manchester
8.8 - Wilcox County
9.0 - McIntosh County Academy
9.4 - Taylor County
10.3 - Metter
11.0 - Greene County
11.8 - Johnson County
12.4 - Lincoln County
12.7 - Miller County
13.4 - Emanuel County Institute
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author