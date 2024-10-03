List: Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 7

Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Atlanta mayor advises staying indoors if haze reaches city
North Gwinnett head coach Eric Godfree on the sideline during the second half against Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett high school, Friday, October 13, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Gwinnett head coach Eric Godfree on the sideline during the second half against Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett high school, Friday, October 13, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.6 - Lowndes

9.6 - Grayson

10.5 - Collins Hill

11.6 - Hillgrove

13.6 - Richmond Hill

14.2 - Carrollton

14.4 - Buford

14.8 - South Gwinnett

14.8 - Douglas County

15.4 - North Gwinnett

Class 5A

9.3 - Coffee

9.8 - Milton

10.2 - Lakeside (Evans)

12.3 - Sprayberry

12.7 - Gainesville

13.0 - River Ridge

13.0 - New Manchester

14.2 - Woodstock

14.6 - Newnan

14.7 - Decatur

Class 4A

5.4 - Marist

6.2 - North Oconee

6.5 - Cartersville

6.6 - Ola

7.5 - Cedartown

8.5 - Harris County

12.7 - Drew

12.8 - St. Pius

13.0 - Walnut Grove

13.2 - Blessed Trinity

Class 3A

7.2 - Sandy Creek

9.4 - Long County

9.6 - Westside (Augusta)

10.0 - Northwest Whitfield

10.4 - Mary Persons

12.0 - Calvary Day

12.8 - Cherokee Bluff

12.8 - LaGrange

13.4 - Douglass

15.3 - Harlem

Class 2A

6.2 - Carver (Columbus)

6.7 - Sumter County

7.0 - Pierce County

10.7 - Hebron Christian

12.6 - North Cobb Christian

12.7 - Lovett

12.8 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

14.5 - Miller Grove

15.2 - Burke County

15.2 - Carver (Atlanta)

Class A Division I

7.3 - Mount Bethel Christian

8.0 - Fannin County

8.2 - Savannah Christian

8.6 - Jasper County

9.2 - Vidalia

12.2 - Toombs County

12.2 - Lamar County

12.5 - Chattooga

12.6 - Northeast

13.2 - King’s Ridge Christian

Class A Division II

5.8 - Manchester

8.8 - Wilcox County

9.0 - McIntosh County Academy

9.4 - Taylor County

10.3 - Metter

11.0 - Greene County

11.8 - Johnson County

12.4 - Lincoln County

12.7 - Miller County

13.4 - Emanuel County Institute

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

