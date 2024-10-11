High School Sports

List: Sports website names hypothetical all-Georgia team of NFL players

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) makes his second touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Anthony Johnson (43) during the first half in an preseason NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
40 minutes ago

The sports website SportsCasting has compiled a hypothetical all-Georgia NFL team and ranked it the fourth-best all-state team in the league behind California, Texas and Florida. Here’s is SportsCasting’s choices for the Georgia starters. To read the article, click here.

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton

RB: Alvin Kamara, Norcross

WR: Tyreek Hill, Coffee

TE: Evan Engram, Hillgrove

T: Orlando Brown, Peachtree Ridge

G: Trent Brown, Westover

C: David Andrews, Wesleyan

G: Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy

T: Andrew Thomas, Pace Academy

WR: Jakobi Myers, Arabia Mountain

Defense

DE: Montez Sweat, Stephenson

DT: Derrick Brown, Lanier

DT: Cameron Heyward, Peachtree Ridge

DE: Will Anderson, Dutchtown

ILB: Roquan Smith, Macon County

ILB: Jamin Davis, Long County

CB: A.J. Terrell, Westlake

CB: Brian Branch, Sandy Creek

S: Kyle Hamilton, Marist

S: Kyle Dugger, Whitewater

CB: Darius Slay, Brunswick

Specialists

LS: Nick Moore, Brookwood

P: Blake Gillikin, Westminster

K: Harrison Butker, Westminster

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

