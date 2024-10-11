List: Sports website names hypothetical all-Georgia team of NFL players

The sports website SportsCasting has compiled a hypothetical all-Georgia NFL team and ranked it the fourth-best all-state team in the league behind California, Texas and Florida. Here’s is SportsCasting’s choices for the Georgia starters. To read the article, click here.
Offense
QB: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton
RB: Alvin Kamara, Norcross
WR: Tyreek Hill, Coffee
TE: Evan Engram, Hillgrove
T: Orlando Brown, Peachtree Ridge
G: Trent Brown, Westover
C: David Andrews, Wesleyan
G: Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy
T: Andrew Thomas, Pace Academy
WR: Jakobi Myers, Arabia Mountain
Defense
DE: Montez Sweat, Stephenson
DT: Derrick Brown, Lanier
DT: Cameron Heyward, Peachtree Ridge
DE: Will Anderson, Dutchtown
ILB: Roquan Smith, Macon County
ILB: Jamin Davis, Long County
CB: A.J. Terrell, Westlake
CB: Brian Branch, Sandy Creek
S: Kyle Hamilton, Marist
S: Kyle Dugger, Whitewater
CB: Darius Slay, Brunswick
Specialists
LS: Nick Moore, Brookwood
P: Blake Gillikin, Westminster
K: Harrison Butker, Westminster
