List: Ranking of Georgia Tech’s 4- and 5-star in-state signees this century

Georgia Tech has gotten commitments from linemen Christian Garrett of Prince Avenue Christian and Josh Petty of Fellowship Christian in recent weeks. Both are top-150 national senior prospects from Georgia. Tech now has six commitments from four- or five-star Georgia prospects. Using the 247Sports Composite, this list ranks all of Tech’s five- and four-star signees this century, plus the six committed in the 2025 class, who are noted with an asterisk.
WR Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek
*OT Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton
WR Morgan Burnett, North Clayton
RB Jonathan Dwyer, Kell
*DL Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian
*CB Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek
WR Isiah Canion, Warner Robins
*OT Damola Ajidahun, Duluth
DUAL Joshua Nesbitt, Greene County
SDE Francis Kallon, Central Gwinnett
CB Ryan Ayers, South Paulding
OT Shamire DeVine, Tri-Cities
*IOL Justin Hasenhuetl, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
WDE Anthony Williams, Union Grove
K David Jordan, Brookstone
WDE Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett
DT J.C. Lanier, Emanuel County Institute
RB Antonio Martin, Hughes
TE Leo Blackburn, Westlake
OT Nick Claytor, Gainesville
DT Denzel McCoy, Northview
ATH James Graham, Fitzgerald
OG Omoregie Uzzi, Chamblee
RB Jam Griffin, Rome
CB Roderick Sweeting, Luella
WR D.J. Donley, Charlton County
LB Trenilyas Tatum, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
*S Fenix Felton, Eagle’s Landing Christian
WR Nate McCollum, Dutchtown
ATH Myles Autry, Norcross
DT Shawn Green, Grayson
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution