Breaking: Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
High School Sports

List: Ranking of Georgia Tech’s 4- and 5-star in-state signees this century

Sandy Creek receiver Calvin Johnson (81) gets away from a Fayette County defender for a first down during a game Friday, Sept. 5, 2003, in Fayetteville. (Marlene Karas/AJC)

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Sandy Creek receiver Calvin Johnson (81) gets away from a Fayette County defender for a first down during a game Friday, Sept. 5, 2003, in Fayetteville. (Marlene Karas/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech has gotten commitments from linemen Christian Garrett of Prince Avenue Christian and Josh Petty of Fellowship Christian in recent weeks. Both are top-150 national senior prospects from Georgia. Tech now has six commitments from four- or five-star Georgia prospects. Using the 247Sports Composite, this list ranks all of Tech’s five- and four-star signees this century, plus the six committed in the 2025 class, who are noted with an asterisk.

WR Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek

*OT Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton

WR Morgan Burnett, North Clayton

RB Jonathan Dwyer, Kell

*DL Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian

*CB Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek

WR Isiah Canion, Warner Robins

*OT Damola Ajidahun, Duluth

DUAL Joshua Nesbitt, Greene County

SDE Francis Kallon, Central Gwinnett

CB Ryan Ayers, South Paulding

OT Shamire DeVine, Tri-Cities

*IOL Justin Hasenhuetl, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

WDE Anthony Williams, Union Grove

K David Jordan, Brookstone

WDE Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett

DT J.C. Lanier, Emanuel County Institute

RB Antonio Martin, Hughes

TE Leo Blackburn, Westlake

OT Nick Claytor, Gainesville

DT Denzel McCoy, Northview

ATH James Graham, Fitzgerald

OG Omoregie Uzzi, Chamblee

RB Jam Griffin, Rome

CB Roderick Sweeting, Luella

WR D.J. Donley, Charlton County

LB Trenilyas Tatum, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

*S Fenix Felton, Eagle’s Landing Christian

WR Nate McCollum, Dutchtown

ATH Myles Autry, Norcross

DT Shawn Green, Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Highest-rated prospect at each Georgia high school this century49m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

List: 20 highest-rated pairs of wide receivers this century
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia State lineup begins to take shape as opener vs. Georgia Tech approaches
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

National rankings: Milton moves into top 6 in 6 polls after Week 235m ago
Highest-rated prospect at each Georgia high school this century49m ago
Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County