List: Ranking of Georgia Tech’s 4- and 5-star in-state signees this century

Georgia Tech has gotten commitments from linemen Christian Garrett of Prince Avenue Christian and Josh Petty of Fellowship Christian in recent weeks. Both are top-150 national senior prospects from Georgia. Tech now has six commitments from four- or five-star Georgia prospects. Using the 247Sports Composite, this list ranks all of Tech’s five- and four-star signees this century, plus the six committed in the 2025 class, who are noted with an asterisk.

WR Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek

*OT Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian