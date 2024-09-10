High School Sports

List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected favorites to win each GHSA region

North Cobb gets the ball in the endzone on a running play during their football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

North Cobb gets the ball in the endzone on a running play during their football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024
Updated 45 minutes ago

These are the chances of the leading contenders to win their region championships, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Class 6A

47% - Colquitt County

59% - Douglas County

61% - McEachern

82% - Grayson

74% - North Cobb

54% - West Forsyth

80% - North Gwinnett

46% - Buford

Class 5A

83% - Brunswick

50% - Lee County

91% - Hughes

86% - Woodward Academy

65% - Rome

58% - Sequoyah

73% - Milton

56% - Clarke Central

Class 4A

39% - Ware County

73% - Ola

37% - Central (Carrollton)

84% - Creekside

98% - Marist

54% - Blessed Trinity

71% - Cartersville

62% - North Oconee

Class 3A

58% - Peach County

81% - Sandy Creek

85% - Calvary Day

37% - Baldwin

84% - Cedar Grove

39% - Lumpkin County

72% - Calhoun

82% - Jefferson

Class 2A

75% - Carver (Columbus)

49% - Morgan County

53% - Pierce County

74% - Burke County

47% - Lovett

72% - Columbia

79% - Rockmart

54% - Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Division I

57% - Thomasville

58% - Dublin

70% - Savannah Christian

73% - Lamar County

48% - Fellowship Christian

32% - Bremen

85% - Fannin County

50% - Athens Academy

Class A Division I

50% - Early County

46% - Irwin County

56% - Metter

40% - Wilcox County

53% - Johnson County

66% - Schley County

54% - Bowdon

48% - Lincoln County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

