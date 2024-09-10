List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected favorites to win each GHSA region

These are the chances of the leading contenders to win their region championships, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
Class 6A
47% - Colquitt County
59% - Douglas County
61% - McEachern
82% - Grayson
74% - North Cobb
54% - West Forsyth
80% - North Gwinnett
46% - Buford
Class 5A
83% - Brunswick
50% - Lee County
91% - Hughes
86% - Woodward Academy
65% - Rome
58% - Sequoyah
73% - Milton
56% - Clarke Central
Class 4A
39% - Ware County
73% - Ola
37% - Central (Carrollton)
84% - Creekside
98% - Marist
54% - Blessed Trinity
71% - Cartersville
62% - North Oconee
Class 3A
58% - Peach County
81% - Sandy Creek
85% - Calvary Day
37% - Baldwin
84% - Cedar Grove
39% - Lumpkin County
72% - Calhoun
82% - Jefferson
Class 2A
75% - Carver (Columbus)
49% - Morgan County
53% - Pierce County
74% - Burke County
47% - Lovett
72% - Columbia
79% - Rockmart
54% - Prince Avenue Christian
Class A Division I
57% - Thomasville
58% - Dublin
70% - Savannah Christian
73% - Lamar County
48% - Fellowship Christian
32% - Bremen
85% - Fannin County
50% - Athens Academy
Class A Division I
50% - Early County
46% - Irwin County
56% - Metter
40% - Wilcox County
53% - Johnson County
66% - Schley County
54% - Bowdon
48% - Lincoln County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author