List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 5A

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of his Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of his Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
15 minutes ago

Here are the Class 5A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

16 - Dean Fabrizio, Lee County

16 - James Teter, Sequoyah

14 - John Hunt, Woodward Academy

11 - Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy

11 - Steve Hibbitts, Lakeside (Evans)

11 - Edgar Carson, Lovejoy

10 - Michael Nash, Dunwoody

10 - Benji Harrison, Habersham Central

10 - John Reid, Rome

9 - David Perno, Clarke Central

9 - Jerome Weaks, Morrow

8 - Chip Walker, Newnan

8 - Brett Vavra, Sprayberry

7 - Caleb Carmean, Kennesaw Mountain

6 - Trevor Williams, Creekview

6 - Daniel Williams, Hughes

6 - Morris Starr, Lakeside (Atlanta)

6 - Sean Thom, Lassiter

6 - Corey Jarvis, Lithia Springs

6 - Mike Collins, River Ridge

6 - Tino Ierulli, Shiloh

5 - William Felton, Decatur

5 - Chris Prewett, Roswell

