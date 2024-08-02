List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 5A

Here are the Class 5A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
16 - Dean Fabrizio, Lee County
16 - James Teter, Sequoyah
14 - John Hunt, Woodward Academy
11 - Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy
11 - Steve Hibbitts, Lakeside (Evans)
11 - Edgar Carson, Lovejoy
10 - Michael Nash, Dunwoody
10 - Benji Harrison, Habersham Central
10 - John Reid, Rome
9 - David Perno, Clarke Central
9 - Jerome Weaks, Morrow
8 - Chip Walker, Newnan
8 - Brett Vavra, Sprayberry
7 - Caleb Carmean, Kennesaw Mountain
6 - Trevor Williams, Creekview
6 - Daniel Williams, Hughes
6 - Morris Starr, Lakeside (Atlanta)
6 - Sean Thom, Lassiter
6 - Corey Jarvis, Lithia Springs
6 - Mike Collins, River Ridge
6 - Tino Ierulli, Shiloh
5 - William Felton, Decatur
5 - Chris Prewett, Roswell
