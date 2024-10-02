List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
54.4 - Camden County
45.0 - Valdosta
44.4 - Lowndes
43.2 - Duluth
43.2 - Carrollton
42.8 - Mill Creek
41.3 - Cherokee
41.3 - North Cobb
40.0 - Richmond Hill
37.2 - McEachern
Class 5A
51.7 - Lee County
49.2 - Thomas County Central
45.7 - Houston County
45.6 - Hughes
41.7 - Brunswick
37.8 - Gainesville
37.8 - Milton
37.4 - Effingham County
36.3 - Winder-Barrow
36.0 - Decatur
Class 4A
47.2 - Central (Carrollton)
44.4 - Marist
43.7 - Southwest DeKalb
41.2 - Eastside
39.8 - Cedartown
39.3 - Perry
39.2 - Warner Robins
38.7 - Cartersville
37.8 - Tucker
35.5 - Cambridge
Class 3A
43.5 - Peach County
40.0 - Westover
38.2 - Cherokee Bluff
35.4 - Sandy Creek
35.0 - Jenkins
34.0 - Monroe Area
33.8 - West Hall
33.0 - Cairo
32.8 - Calvary Day
32.7 - East Hall
Class 2A
39.2 - Hebron Christian
37.5 - Morgan County
36.6 - Pierce County
36.0 - Prince Avenue Christian
34.8 - Sumter County
34.8 - Burke County
34.4 - Spencer
32.2 - Lovett
31.8 - Stephens County
31.3 - Ringgold
Class A Division I
53.6 - Dublin
50.8 - Toombs County
41.8 - Athens Academy
40.0 - Heard County
39.3 - Chattooga
39.3 - Fannin County
39.2 - Wesleyan
38.4 - Northeast
37.4 - Savannah Christian
36.4 - Bacon County
Class A Division II
47.4 - Irwin County
43.6 - Hancock Central
43.5 - Bowdon
37.8 - Lincoln County
35.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM
33.0 - Miller County
32.5 - Wheeler County
32.4 - Schley County
32.2 - Mitchell County
31.8 - Metter
