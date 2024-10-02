Breaking: Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter-in-place advisory lifts as day breaks
High School Sports

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 7

Camden County players salute their fans after beating McEachern 25-0 during a playoff game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at McEachern High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Camden County players salute their fans after beating McEachern 25-0 during a playoff game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at McEachern High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
By
34 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

54.4 - Camden County

45.0 - Valdosta

44.4 - Lowndes

43.2 - Duluth

43.2 - Carrollton

42.8 - Mill Creek

41.3 - Cherokee

41.3 - North Cobb

40.0 - Richmond Hill

37.2 - McEachern

Class 5A

51.7 - Lee County

49.2 - Thomas County Central

45.7 - Houston County

45.6 - Hughes

41.7 - Brunswick

37.8 - Gainesville

37.8 - Milton

37.4 - Effingham County

36.3 - Winder-Barrow

36.0 - Decatur

Class 4A

47.2 - Central (Carrollton)

44.4 - Marist

43.7 - Southwest DeKalb

41.2 - Eastside

39.8 - Cedartown

39.3 - Perry

39.2 - Warner Robins

38.7 - Cartersville

37.8 - Tucker

35.5 - Cambridge

Class 3A

43.5 - Peach County

40.0 - Westover

38.2 - Cherokee Bluff

35.4 - Sandy Creek

35.0 - Jenkins

34.0 - Monroe Area

33.8 - West Hall

33.0 - Cairo

32.8 - Calvary Day

32.7 - East Hall

Class 2A

39.2 - Hebron Christian

37.5 - Morgan County

36.6 - Pierce County

36.0 - Prince Avenue Christian

34.8 - Sumter County

34.8 - Burke County

34.4 - Spencer

32.2 - Lovett

31.8 - Stephens County

31.3 - Ringgold

Class A Division I

53.6 - Dublin

50.8 - Toombs County

41.8 - Athens Academy

40.0 - Heard County

39.3 - Chattooga

39.3 - Fannin County

39.2 - Wesleyan

38.4 - Northeast

37.4 - Savannah Christian

36.4 - Bacon County

Class A Division II

47.4 - Irwin County

43.6 - Hancock Central

43.5 - Bowdon

37.8 - Lincoln County

35.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM

33.0 - Miller County

32.5 - Wheeler County

32.4 - Schley County

32.2 - Mitchell County

31.8 - Metter

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school football season extended one week; playoffs begin Nov. 15-16
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five ranked Class A Division II teams sidelined because off weeks, Hurricane Helene
Placeholder Image

Credit: Dylan Jackson

Class 3A ranked teams that played continue winning through storm chaos
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

4 Questions with Central-Carrollton head coach Umbrah Brown19m ago
High school football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday
Five ranked Class A Division II teams sidelined because off weeks, Hurricane Helene
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know