List: 25 highest-rated pairs of offensive linemen in Georgia this century

Hughes and Cass each have a pair of major Division I prospects on their offensive lines this season. This list shows the 25 highest-rated pairs of OL teammates this century, according to the 247Sports Composite. It includes the players’ signing classes and their college choices. Note that Grayson’s first-place 2019 pair of Wanya Morris and Trente Morris played alongside a third major D-I prospect, Jakai Clark, who started as a freshman at Miami. Parkview’s 2003 pair of Zeb McKinzey and David Overmyer also played with a third top prospect, Brandon Pilgrim, who played at Clemson. They were huge in Parkview’s 2000-02 run of 45-0. This list includes only linemen pairs from the same signing class and don’t include, among others, Pace Academy’s Andrew Thomas (2017) and Jamaree Salyer (2018), both now in the NFL.

2019 Grayson: Wanya Morris (Tennessee)/Trente Jones (Michigan)

2019 Buford: Harry Miller (Ohio State)/Riley Simonds (Florida)