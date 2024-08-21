List: 25 highest-rated pairs of offensive linemen in Georgia this century

Hughes and Cass each have a pair of major Division I prospects on their offensive lines this season. This list shows the 25 highest-rated pairs of OL teammates this century, according to the 247Sports Composite. It includes the players’ signing classes and their college choices. Note that Grayson’s first-place 2019 pair of Wanya Morris and Trente Morris played alongside a third major D-I prospect, Jakai Clark, who started as a freshman at Miami. Parkview’s 2003 pair of Zeb McKinzey and David Overmyer also played with a third top prospect, Brandon Pilgrim, who played at Clemson. They were huge in Parkview’s 2000-02 run of 45-0. This list includes only linemen pairs from the same signing class and don’t include, among others, Pace Academy’s Andrew Thomas (2017) and Jamaree Salyer (2018), both now in the NFL.
2019 Grayson: Wanya Morris (Tennessee)/Trente Jones (Michigan)
2019 Buford: Harry Miller (Ohio State)/Riley Simonds (Florida)
2023 ELCA: D.J. Chester (LSU)/Zack Owens (Clemson)
2010 North Gwinnett: Ja’Wuan James (Tennessee)/Austin Shepherd (Alabama)
2017 Cedar Grove: Netori Johnson (Georgia)/Justin Shaffer (Georgia)
2015 McEachern: Chuma Edoga (USC)/Chandler Jones (Louisville)
2025 Hughes: Tavaris Dice (Auburn)/Dontrell Glover (Georgia)
2015 Creekside: Marquel Harrell (Auburn)/Venzell Boulware (Tennessee)
2026 Cass: Kail Ellis (Auburn)/Bear McWhorter (Arkansas)
2003 Parkview: Zeb McKinzey (Georgia)/David Overmyer (Florida State)
2013 Tri-Cities: Shamire DeVine (Georgia Tech)/Jeremi Hall (USF)
2024 Hiram: Clinton Richard (Wake Forest)/Jameson Riggs (Georgia Tech)
2010 Buford: Kolton Houston (Georgia)/Du’Von Millsap (South Carolina)
2007 Gainesville: Nick Claytor (Georgia Tech)/C.J. Wood (Marshall)
2015 Mays: Dallas Warmack (Alabama)/Malik Mackey (Hampton)
2017 Grayson: Tony Gray (Ole Miss)/Will Taylor (Duke)
2002 Marist: Jeff Edwards (Stanford)/Bartley Miller (Georgia)
2015 Mill Creek: Kaleb Kim (Auburn)/Josh Fannin (Middle Tennessee)
2024 South Gwinnett: Marcus Mascoll (Florida)/Izaiah Taylor (Liberty)
2021 Peach County: T.J. Ferguson (Alabama)/James Reddick II (Jackson State)
2022 Milton: Mo Clipper Jr. (Tennessee)/Brandon Best (Georgia Tech)
2019 Buford: Reece McIntyre (Ole Miss)/Carter Colquitt (Ole Miss)
2014 Stephenson: Tyler Jones (N.C. State)/Jordan Harris (Mississippi State)
2023 Alpharetta: Obadiah Obasuyi (N.C. State)/Elias Cloy (Georgia Tech)
2002 Cedar Grove: Marcus McNeill (Auburn)/Jonathan Palmer (Auburn)
