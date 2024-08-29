List: 20 highest-rated pairs of wide receivers this century

Douglas County’s Devin Carter and Aaron Gregroy, both top-50 national recruits, are Georgia’s highest-rated wide receiver pair from the same recruiting class this century, according to GHSF Daily research of the 247Sports Composite. Calvary Day’s pair of Thomas Blackshear and Edward Coleman and Woodward Academy’s pair of Josiah Abdullah and Jerome Bettis Jr. are in the top 10. Here are the top 20. All have played since 2010, likely a product of Georgia’s evolution into more of a passing state and perhaps also the willingness of top receivers to seek out programs that best showcase their talents. Included are the teams with which they have signed or committed.
2026 Douglas County: Devin Carter (TBA)/Aaron Gregory (TBA)
2021 Westlake: Dacari Collins (Clemson)/Jaquez Smith (Indiana)
2017 Newton: Jeremiah Holloman (Georgia)/Justin Marshall (Louisville)
2015 Lovejoy: Preston Williams (Tennessee)/Tremaine Dillard (Jacksonville State)
2022 North Cobb: De’Nylon Morrissette (Georgia)/Samuel Mbake (Arkansas)
2024 Warner Robins: Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech)/Cameron Flowers (Western Kentucky)
2025 Calvary Day: Thomas Blackshear (Georgia)/Edward Coleman (TBA)
2025 Woodward Academy: Josiah Abdullah (Florida)/Jerome Bettis Jr. (Notre Dame)
2024 Jones County: Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)/Tyler Stewart (Temple)
2010 Alpharetta: Michael Bennett (Georgia)/Brandon Terry (Wake Forest)
2015 Griffin: Christian Owens (South Carolina)/Keyston Fuller (Duke)
2014 North Gwinnett: Nate Brown (Missouri)/Caleb Scott (Vanderbilt)
2020 Marietta: Ricky White (Michigan State)/Taji Johnson (Boston College)
2024 Houston County: Kale Woodburn (Cincinnati)/Ricky Johnson (Mississippi State)
2015 Stephenson: D.J. Neal (South Carolina)/Nekyle Lundie (Nebraska)
2023 Norcross: Nakai Poole (Mississippi State)/Zion Taylor (Georgia Tech)
2020 Hapeville Charter: Rico Powers (South Carolina)/Nae’Saan Dickerson (South Alabama)
2017 Roswell: Corey Reed (Louisville)/Jayden Comma (Maryland)
2011 North Paulding: Chris Conley (Georgia)/Joey Eliezer (West Georgia)
2016 Mays: Randrecous Davis (South Carolina)/Tyshawn Brown (Middle Tennessee)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com