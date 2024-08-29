List: 20 highest-rated pairs of wide receivers this century

Douglas County’s Devin Carter and Aaron Gregroy, both top-50 national recruits, are Georgia’s highest-rated wide receiver pair from the same recruiting class this century, according to GHSF Daily research of the 247Sports Composite. Calvary Day’s pair of Thomas Blackshear and Edward Coleman and Woodward Academy’s pair of Josiah Abdullah and Jerome Bettis Jr. are in the top 10. Here are the top 20. All have played since 2010, likely a product of Georgia’s evolution into more of a passing state and perhaps also the willingness of top receivers to seek out programs that best showcase their talents. Included are the teams with which they have signed or committed.

2026 Douglas County: Devin Carter (TBA)/Aaron Gregory (TBA)

2021 Westlake: Dacari Collins (Clemson)/Jaquez Smith (Indiana)