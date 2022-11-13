Lilburn Parkview nips Dallas North Paulding in taut scare

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Lilburn Parkview wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 34-28 over Dallas North Paulding in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Lilburn Parkview and Dallas North Paulding were both scoreless.
The Panthers opened a colossal 34-14 gap over the Wolfpack at the intermission.
Dallas North Paulding didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 34-21 in the third quarter.
The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.
