Lilburn Parkview nips Dallas North Paulding in taut scare

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Lilburn Parkview wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 34-28 over Dallas North Paulding in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Lilburn Parkview and Dallas North Paulding were both scoreless.

The Panthers opened a colossal 34-14 gap over the Wolfpack at the intermission.

Dallas North Paulding didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 34-21 in the third quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on November 4, Dallas North Paulding squared off with Marietta in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

